Officers Kill Gunman Who Tried to Breach FBI Office in Ohio

This is a developing story… Please check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nLaw enforcement officers on Thursday fatally shot a gunman in body armor who tried to breach a Federal Bureau of Investigation office in Ohio then led police on a chase that ended in nearby farmland.\r\n\r\nOfficers tried to negotiate with the suspect, then tried to take him into custody with \u0022less-than-lethal tactics,\u0022 said Lt. Nathan Dennis of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to The New York Times. Officers fired at the suspect when he raised a gun.\r\n\r\nThe suspect\u0026#039;s identity and potential motivations for the attack have not been made public. However, the attack comes amid fears of right-wing retaliation after the FBI on Monday executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, former U.S. President Donald Trump\u0026#039;s Florida residence.\r\n\r\n\u0022At approximately 9:15 EST, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office had an armed subject attempt to breach the visitor screening facility,\u0022 the bureau said in a statement. \u0022Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled northbound onto Interstate 71.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement partners are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, trying to resolve this critical incident,\u0022 the bureau added.\r\n\r\nCiting an unnamed federal law enforcement source, CNN revealed that \u0022the suspect was believed to be armed with a nail gun and AR-15.\u0022\r\n\r\nDennis of Ohio State Highway Patrol said a trooper spotted the gunman at a rest stop, which led to a chase in Clinton County that shut down roads.\r\n\r\nThe patrol also said that the suspect abandoned his vehicle on rural roads, then was injured in an initial exchange of gunfire with police, according to The Associated Press.\r\n\r\nReporting for the Times from Wilmington, Kevin Williams said that helicopters and drones were \u0022circling the cornfield\u0022 where law enforcement said the suspect was cornered, and \u0022additional armored police vehicles\u0022 headed in that direction.\r\n\r\nRob Thompson, whose family has farmed 4,000 acres in the area for three generations, told Williams during the standoff that \u0022he could be in the cornfield or a thicket of trees nearby, but they have him contained.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile law enforcement agents in Ohio were pursuing the suspect Thursday afternoon, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced in Washington, D.C. that the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was moving to unseal the search warrant for Mar-a-Lago.\r\n\r\nGarland also defended the DOJ and FBI against right-wing attacks that have stacked up since the Monday search—echoing FBI Director Christopher Wray, a Trump appointee who said Wednesday that threats against federal agents and the Justice Department are \u0022deplorable and dangerous.\u0022