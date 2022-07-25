Congressional Staffers Arrested for Climate Sit-In at Schumer's Office

Citing the failure of the Biden administration and U.S. Congress to take meaningful action to combat the climate emergency, a group of congressional staff members on Monday staged a sit-in at Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer\u0026#039;s Washington, D.C. office that ended in some of their arrests.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our house is on fire, and Manchin burned the stairs. Democratic leaders are walking away. We cannot.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Guess Chuck really didn\u0026#039;t want to talk about climate today,\u0022 one of the arrestees said, according to New Yorker writer Andrew Marantz.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nDuring their demonstration, the 17 protesters held up signs reading \u0022Climate Action Now, Chuck\u0022 and \u0022Our Farms Are Flooding,\u0022 and sang \u0022Solidarity Forever.\u0022\r\n\r\nBefore his arrest, protester Saul Levin—who works on climate justice, labor, and transit policy for Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and is coordinator of the Congressional Progressive Staff Association Climate Working Group—tweeted that the staffers \u0022are peacefully sitting in on Sen. Schumer\u0026#039;s office to demand Dems pass climate justice policy this year.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are putting our bodies on the line because we have no other choice,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAfter his arrest, Levin told NBC News that he wants Schumer \u0022to reopen negotiations on [the] climate reconciliation package and to actually pass climate legislation.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn a Monday letter to President Joe Biden and Schumer (D-N.Y.), 165 congressional and executive agency staffers \u0022demand that you take ambitious, assertive action before the end of July to address the climate crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have worked tirelessly to achieve a safe and livable future,\u0022 the staffers wrote. \u0022Meanwhile, you have refused to declare a climate emergency.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter continues:\r\n\r\n\r\nEvery day that you do not act the climate crisis spirals further out of control... In the coming days you must execute a multi-pronged approach at the executive and legislative levels to secure our future and cement your legacy. First, it is imperative that you immediately declare a climate emergency and end fossil fuel extraction on federal lands. Then, and most importantly, you must intervene in stalled Senate negotiations.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe signers lamented that Schumer \u0022has gone to some lengths\u0022 to secure Sen. Joe Manchin\u0026#039;s (D-W.Va.) support for \u0022compromised climate policy,\u0022 including by \u0022offering pipelines and other problematic trades to secure his vote\u0022 and identifying \u0022key policies you could water down as a negotiation tactic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter argues it is imperative that Manchin votes for the Build Back Better Act\u0026#039;s climate justice provisions \u0022by the end of July as part of a reconciliation package.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As political strategists, policy writers, and communication experts, we urge you to take a new approach that meets the urgency of this crisis,\u0022 the staffers wrote. They suggest options to secure Manchin\u0026#039;s critical vote, including stripping him of his Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee chairmanship, shutting down the Mountain Valley Pipeline project, banning mountaintop coal removal, and strengthening air and water pollution standards.\r\n\r\n\u0022This is an absolute emergency, and we want to work together,\u0022 the protesters asserted, \u0022but since action to meet the scale of the crisis has yet to be delivered, we have no choice but to take matters into our own hands through nonviolent direct action.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn an interview with The Lever, Levin, the Cori Bush staffer, said that \u0022our house is on fire, and Manchin burned the stairs. Democratic leaders are walking away. We cannot. We must test the fire escape, find the fire extinguisher, tie some sheets together if we have to: Our lives depend on it.\u0022