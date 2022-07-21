President Joe Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...\r\n\r\nU.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning and is \u0022experiencing very mild symptoms,\u0022 the White House said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted,\u0022 said Karine\u0026nbsp;Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary. \u0022He has begun taking [Pfizer\u0026#039;s Covid-19 pill] Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.\u0022\r\n\r\nJean-Pierre went on to pledge that the White House will \u0022provide a daily update on the president\u0026#039;s status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe U.S. has officially recorded more than 89 million Covid-19 infections and at least a million deaths.