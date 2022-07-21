Sign up for our newsletter.

President Joe Biden appears at an event on the White House's Covid-19 response

U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks on his administration's response to Covid-19 on January 13, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden Tests Positive for Covid-19

The White House said in a statement that the president is "experiencing very mild symptoms."

Common Dreams staff

This is a breaking news story... Check back for possible updates...

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday morning and is "experiencing very mild symptoms," the White House said in a statement.

"He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted," said Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary. "He has begun taking [Pfizer's Covid-19 pill] Paxlovid. Consistent with CDC guidelines, he will isolate at the White House and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

Jean-Pierre went on to pledge that the White House will "provide a daily update on the president's status as he continues to carry out the full duties of the office while in isolation."

The U.S. has officially recorded more than 89 million Covid-19 infections and at least a million deaths.

