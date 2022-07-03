Sign up for our newsletter.

Bodycam footage shows Akron police killing Jayland Walker

Bodycam footage released on July 3, 2022 shows Akron police shooting 25-year-old Jayland Walker. (Photo: Screengrab)

Bodycam Footage Shows Ohio Police Shooting Jayland Walker 60+ Times

"The Department of Justice needs to step in to investigate immediately," said former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner.

Common Dreams staff

Ohio authorities on Sunday released bodycam footage showing Akron police officers shooting Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, upwards of 60 times.

As the Washington Post reported, officers "tried to stop Walker's vehicle at about 12:30 am Monday for investigation of an unspecified traffic violation and chased him when he did not pull over, they said."

"The Akron Police Department said a gun was fired from the vehicle during the pursuit—an allegation that Walker's family has disputed," the Post continued. "Minutes later, Walker jumped out of the car and ran into a parking lot, with officers following."

Eight officers involved in Walker's killing have been placed on paid leave as authorities investigate the incident, during which the cops are believed to have fired more than 90 rounds.

Watch the bodycam footage (warning: the video is disturbing):

The killing sparked outrage and protests in Akron, and the release of video footage is expected to be met with additional demonstrations on Sunday.

"Firing 90 times on anyone unarmed is more than excessive, it's inhumane, unjust, and immoral," Dr. N. J. Akbar, president of the Akron School Board, said in a statement released Friday. "The citizens of Akron deserve accountability and immediate transparency."

Bodycam footage shows Akron police killing Jayland Walker

