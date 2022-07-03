Bodycam Footage Shows Ohio Police Shooting Jayland Walker 60+ Times

Ohio authorities on Sunday released bodycam footage showing Akron police officers shooting Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man, upwards of 60 times.\r\n\r\nAs the Washington Post reported, officers \u0022tried to stop Walker\u0026#039;s vehicle at about 12:30 am Monday for investigation of an unspecified traffic violation and chased him when he did not pull over, they said.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The Akron Police Department said a gun was fired from the vehicle during the pursuit—an allegation that Walker\u0026#039;s family has disputed,\u0022 the Post continued. \u0022Minutes later, Walker jumped out of the car and ran into a parking lot, with officers following.\u0022\r\n\r\nEight officers involved in Walker\u0026#039;s killing have been placed on paid leave as authorities investigate the incident, during which the cops are believed to have fired more than 90 rounds.\r\n\r\nWatch the bodycam footage (warning: the video is disturbing):\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe killing sparked outrage and protests in Akron, and the release of video footage is expected to be met with additional demonstrations on Sunday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Firing 90 times on anyone unarmed is more than excessive, it\u0026#039;s inhumane, unjust, and immoral,\u0022\u0026nbsp;Dr. N. J. Akbar, president of the Akron School Board, said in a statement released Friday. \u0022The citizens of Akron deserve accountability and immediate transparency.\u0022