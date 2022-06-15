In Last-Ditch Push, Campaigners Urge WTO to Reject 'Indefensible' Vaccine Patent Deal

Global public health advocates on Wednesday launched a last-ditch pressure campaign aimed at stopping the World Trade Organization from approving a patent deal that they say would do little to combat the still-spreading coronavirus.\r\n\r\nIn fact, the campaigners argue in an open letter to WTO ministers gathered in Geneva that the draft text currently under discussion could establish even more intellectual property barriers, further hindering the production and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics—and potentially undermining low-income nations\u0026#039; ability to fight future pandemics.\r\n\r\n\u0022People continue to die from Covid-19 without access to lifesaving treatments.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022People continue to die from Covid-19 without access to lifesaving treatments,\u0022 reads the letter, which was published on what was originally supposed to be the final day of the WTO\u0026#039;s 12th Ministerial Conference.\r\n\r\nThe gathering was extended until mid-afternoon Thursday, local time, as WTO ministers continue to negotiate possible changes to the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) and other issues.\r\n\r\nThe 150-group public health coalition—which includes Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam International, and the South Africa-based Health Justice Initiative—argued Wednesday that it is \u0022indefensible that the draft ministerial decision does not immediately apply to all Covid-19 medical tools, including therapeutics and diagnostics.\u0022\r\n\r\nFurthermore, the coalition wrote, the draft is \u0022discriminatory as it arbitrarily excludes some of the world\u0026#039;s largest producers of medical tools and \u0026#039;encourages developing countries with export capacity to opt out\u0026#039; from using the proposed decision to produce and supply medical tools.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is contradictory and counterproductive to saving people\u0026#039;s lives by ensuring the access to medical tools they need,\u0022 the groups warned. \u0022It is unacceptable that the text restricts the free movement and rapid distribution of needed medical products during a global pandemic by imposing a ban on reexportation of Covid-19 vaccines produced under the decision. This restriction cannot be justified.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn the place of the deeply flawed draft text, advocates urged WTO ministers to unite behind a sweeping patent waiver such as India and South Africa\u0026#039;s original TRIPS proposal, which was first introduced in October 2020. An estimated 30,000 people have died of Covid-19 each day since India and South Africa introduced their waiver.\r\n\r\nDuring a Tuesday briefing, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that three million coronavirus infections and 8,737 deaths were reported globally last week.\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to these numbers,\u0022 said Tedros. \u0022There is no acceptable level of deaths from Covid-19 when we have the tools to prevent, detect, and treat this disease.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProponents of the original patent waiver plan—including the more than 100 WTO member countries that endorsed it—argue it would enable developing nations to produce their own coronavirus vaccines without fear of legal reprisals from the pharmaceutical industry, which has lobbied aggressively against the proposal.\r\n\r\nA handful of rich countries—including Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom—have joined Big Pharma in opposing the patent waiver, and the U.S. has been accused of \u0022dragging its feet\u0022 at WTO talks despite expressing support for a waiver last year.\r\n\r\n\u0022The WTO must begin to act on behalf of all countries it claims to represent—not on behalf of a few rich countries.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The draft ministerial decision on the TRIPS agreement is inadequate and contradictory to the WTO\u0026#039;s foundational principles, and results from a flawed and exclusionary process,\u0022 the public health campaigners wrote in their letter Wednesday. \u0022We therefore call on you, as trade ministers, to not accept this current text and demand a real and effective TRIPS waiver.\u0022\r\n\r\nIndia\u0026#039;s trade minister has also criticized the draft text under negotiation, calling it a \u0022half-baked\u0022 proposal that \u0022will not allow us to make any vaccines.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022They have no intentions of allowing therapeutics and diagnostics,\u0022 Piyush Goyal said Tuesday, \u0022and if at all they try to say that we are the cause for its collapse, I think we should unanimously speak to the world and tell them that no, ideally we want a holistic solution including therapeutic and diagnostics.\u0022\r\n\r\nMore than two years into the coronavirus pandemic, just 18% of people in low-income countries have received at least one coronavirus vaccine dose as pharmaceutical companies cling to their monopoly control over vaccine production, resulting in higher prices, bigger profits for drug firms, and an \u0022artificial rationing\u0022 of doses.\r\n\r\n\u0022With 15 million dead, lifesaving Covid treatments and mRNA vaccines remain unavailable to most,\u0022 Lori Wallach, director of the Rethink Trade program at the American Economic Liberties Project, wrote in a series of tweets Wednesday. \u0022One reason: World Trade Organization intellectual property barriers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The problem,\u0022 Wallach added, \u0022is the whole system has broken down because the WTO is too friendly to corporations...\u0026nbsp; We all know that a few pharma corporations have made tens of billions of dollars by exploiting intellectual property monopolies to limit where/how much of the most effective Covid-19 vaccines and treatments can be made.\u0022\r\n\r\nHugo López-Gatell, Mexico\u0026#039;s undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, warned in an op-ed for Al Jazeera on Tuesday that \u0022global health is on its deathbed\u0022 as the WTO and European nations attempt to advance a proposal that \u0022would actually add more barriers to countries seeking to produce or import generic supplies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Rich countries must give ground and return to a text closer to that originally proposed by South Africa and India,\u0022 López-Gatell argued. \u0022And the WTO must begin to act on behalf of all countries it claims to represent—not on behalf of a few rich countries in the pockets of the pharmaceutical giants.\u0022