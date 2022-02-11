Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Canada trucker protest

A man participating in the "Freedom Convoy" protests sits in front of the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa on February 11, 2022. (Photo: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images)

Court Empowers Police to Break Anti-Vax Bridge Blockade in Canada

"We've heard you," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the truckers and other protesters. "It's time to go home now."

Brett Wilkins

As Ontario's premier on Friday declared a state of emergency over an ongoing trucker-led protest that has paralyzed commerce and transportation at a key crossing on the U.S. border, a judge in the Canadian province granted an injunction aimed at breaking the blockade.

 "We're dealing with millions of dollars of damage each and every day."

According to the Windsor Star, Ontario Superior Court Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction requested by the city of Windsor and the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association in order to resume the flow of traffic and commerce at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor and Detroit—the busiest international crossing in North America. 

"The overwhelming evidence is that there is a complete blockage of the bridge, which you have conceded cannot be tolerated," the judge said. "It therefore follows, does it not, that there has to be some form of order?"

 "We're dealing with millions of dollars of damage each and every day," he added. 

The injunction is set to go into effect at 7:00 pm local time. Almost immediately after the ruling, police notified the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators "that it is a criminal offense to obstruct, interrupt, or interfere with the lawful use, enjoyment, or operation of property."

"We are providing notice that anyone blocking streets or assisting others in the blocking of streets may be committing a criminal offense and must immediately cease further unlawful activity or you may face charges," an officer announced. "You could be arrested if you are a party to the offense or assisting others in the direct or indirect commission of this offense."

Also on Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency over the protests, announcing he will "convene cabinet to use legal authorities to urgently enact orders that will make crystal clear it is illegal and punishable to block and impede the movement of goods, people, and services along critical infrastructure."

"Fines for noncompliance will be severe," said Ford, "with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment."

Related Content

Protesters shutting down bridge between Canada and the US

Ontario Premier Declares State of Emergency Over Anti-Vax 'Siege'

Julia Conley

The nationwide protests were launched on January 22 by truck drivers who oppose Canadian and U.S. mandates requiring them to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 if they want to cross into the United States. Unvaccinated truckers have the option of quarantining for two weeks.

The protests have since expanded, and now include people opposed to pandemic countermeasures such as mask mandates, lockdowns, and temporary bans on large gatherings. There is also a significant white supremacist presence at the demonstrations. 

The Canadian Trucking Alliance, a nationwide association of truckers, says the protests do not represent the vast majority of the nation's truck drivers—90% of whom are vaccinated—and that many of the demonstrators are not truckers and "have a separate agenda beyond a disagreement over cross-border vaccine requirements."

The "Freedom Convoy" protests have garnered widespread right-wing support in North America—including from former U.S. President Donald Trump and far-right members of Congress and the media—and beyond.

On Friday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that "if you joined the protests because you're tired of Covid, you now need to understand that you are breaking laws. The consequences are becoming more and more severe." 

"We've heard you," he added. "It's time to go home now."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
us troops

'Nothing More Grotesque Than a Media Pushing for War,' Says Edward Snowden

The Intercept's Jeremy Scahill similarly notes that "the talking heads on cable news are almost drooling over the prospect of a ratings-boosting war."

Jessica Corbett ·

Canada trucker protest

Court Empowers Police to Break Anti-Vax Bridge Blockade in Canada

"We've heard you," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the truckers and other protesters. "It's time to go home now."

Brett Wilkins ·

Protesters shutting down bridge between Canada and the US

Ontario Premier Declares State of Emergency Over Anti-Vax 'Siege'

"It's an illegal occupation," said Doug Ford. "It's no longer a protest."

Julia Conley ·

Starbucks workers in Wisconsin

Omar, Fetterman Among Those Backing Starbucks Unionization Wave

In the face of the coffee giant's union-busting efforts, Democratic lawmakers and officials nationwide are rallying around workers.

Jessica Corbett ·

Afghanistan hunger

Ilhan Omar Blasts 'Unconscionable' Biden Plan to Seize Afghan Assets

"President Biden has the opportunity to make amends right now! He can unfreeze the funds belonging to the Afghan people," said one 9/11 widow.

Brett Wilkins ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.