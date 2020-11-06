Published on
'We're Gonna Win,' Says Biden as Nation Awaits Official Confirmation of Vote Totals

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet," said the Democratic nominee, "but the numbers tell us it's clear."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaking to a television audience on Friday, November 6, 2020 from near his home in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo: Biden Campaign)

As the decision desks at most major media outlets continued to hold out on making a final determination in the 2020 presidential election —with most eyes on the now pivotal states of Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada—Democratic nominee Joe Biden addressed the nation Friday night to urge patience but also proclaim that he is confident of his ultimate victory.

"We don't have a final declaration of victory yet, but the numbers tell us it's clear," Biden declared from a stage near his home in Wilmington, Delaware. "We are going to win this race."

"Just look at what has happened since yesterday," Biden continued. "Twenty-four hours we were behind in Georgia, now we're ahead, and we are going to win that state. Twenty four hours ago we were behind in Pennsylvania—and we are going to win Pennsylvania.... We are winning in Arizona, we're winning in Nevada, and in fact our lead just doubled in Nevada. We're on track for over 300 electoral college votes. And look at the national numbers. We're going to win this race with a clear majority, with the nation behind us."

According to the Associated Press:

There was intense focus on Pennsylvania, where Biden led Trump by more than 27,000 votes, and Nevada, where the Democrat led by about 22,000. The prolonged wait added to the anxiety of a nation facing historic challenges, including the surging pandemic and deep political polarization.

Trump stayed in the White House and out of sight, as more results trickled in and expanded Biden’s lead in must-win Pennsylvania. In the West Wing during the day, televisions remained tuned to the news amid trappings of normalcy, as reporters lined up for coronavirus tests and outdoor crews worked on the North Lawn on a mild, muggy fall day.

Watch Biden's full remarks:

While Trump on Thursday night offered a lie-infested tirade on national television in which he made baseless accusations that Democrats were trying to steal the election—a charge he made without one shred of evidence to support—the president Friday afternoon warned Biden against claiming a premature victory—a comment notable only because Trump himself made such a baseless claim Tuesday night, long before most votes were counted.

As the votes nationwide have been counted over recent days it has become increasingly clear that Biden received an overwhelming majority of the popular vote and, as of this writing, few political observers see any possible path other than an ultimate victory for the Democratic candidate.

