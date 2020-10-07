Published on

WATCH LIVE: Vice Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

The first and only debate between the two candidates begins at 9:00 pm ET.

by
0 Comments
Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, take part in a debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Photo: C-SPAN)

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, take part in a debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Photo: C-SPAN)

Republican Vice President Mike Pence will square off with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris of California—with just 12 feet and a few shards of plastic between them—in their first and only debate of the U.S. election Wednesday night.

With pre-debate coverage beginning at 8:00 pm ET, the debate itself—taking place inside Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City—is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm ET (6:00 pm PT).

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Never Miss a Beat.

Get our best delivered to your inbox.

Watch it live:

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Don't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Election 2020