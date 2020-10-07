WATCH LIVE: Vice Presidential Debate Between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence

Republican Vice President Mike Pence will square off with Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris of California—with just 12 feet and a few shards of plastic between them—in their first and only debate of the U.S. election Wednesday night.

With pre-debate coverage beginning at 8:00 pm ET, the debate itself—taking place inside Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City—is scheduled to begin at 9:00 pm ET (6:00 pm PT).

Watch it live: