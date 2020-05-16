Published on
"Massive Explosion in Downtown LA" Leaves Buildings Afire: Developing

"Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks."

The massive explosion in downtown Los Angeles as videoed by an observer.

This is a developing story.. Check back for updates...

An explosion in Los Angeles has led to ten buildings being set on fire, according to local media.

At least ten firefighters have reportedly been injured.

"Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks," tweeted BuzzFeed reporter Sean Miura.

The cause of the fire was unknown at press time, but reports indicated that at least ten buildings were on fire. 

 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

