"Massive Explosion in Downtown LA" Leaves Buildings Afire: Developing

This is a developing story.. Check back for updates...

An explosion in Los Angeles has led to ten buildings being set on fire, according to local media.

At least ten firefighters have reportedly been injured.

Massive explosion in DTLA. 10 firefighters possibly injured. A witness shot this video and said debris was raining from the sky @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/LtzQpEqH37 — Darsha Philips (@DarshaPhilips) May 17, 2020

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Never Miss a Beat. Get our best delivered to your inbox.







"Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks," tweeted BuzzFeed reporter Sean Miura.

Major fire in Little Tokyo/downtown Los Angeles at San Pedro and Third. Dangerously close to Skid Row residents, senior and low income housing. Major smoke screen, ash is raining for blocks. pic.twitter.com/s4coh3xbgq — sean miura (@seanmiura) May 17, 2020

The cause of the fire was unknown at press time, but reports indicated that at least ten buildings were on fire.