Published on
by

Iranians Flood Twitter With Photos of Favorite Cultural Sites as Trump Threatens Them With Destruction

"Fastest way to unify Iranians of all walks of life against you is to threaten to destroy their cultural heritage."

by
0 Comments

The Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque on Imam Square (Meidan-e Emam) in the Iranian city of Isfahan. (Photo: Thomas Schulze/Picture Alliance via Getty Images)

Ordinary Iranians on Saturday responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's monstrous threat to strike sites "important to Iran and the Iranian culture" with an outpouring of photos highlighting their favorite mosques, museums, monuments, and other stunning architecture.

"Iranian cultural sites aren't only aesthetically awe-inspiring or visually pleasing, these sites are home to thought, dialogue, and life."
—Neda Monem

"Fastest way to unify all political factions in Iran against you is to assassinate the general who led Iran's fight against ISIS," tweeted Independent correspondent Negar Mortazavi. "Fastest way to unify Iranians of all walks of life against you is to threaten to destroy their cultural heritage. Trump did both this week."

Using the hashtag #IranianCulturalSites, Iranians flooded Twitter with hundreds of photos of locations and structures imbued with personal and historical significance:

"Iranian cultural sites aren't only aesthetically awe-inspiring or visually pleasing, these sites are home to thought, dialogue, and life," said writer Neda Monem. "Precisely why a strike on a cultural site goes far beyond, and does not merely translate into, the demolition of a man-made structure."

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, War & Peace
,
Iran, Donald Trump, War Crimes