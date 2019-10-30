Published on
by

'Modern Day Slavery': Prisoner Firefighters Risking Their Lives in California Battling Wildfires an Example of System's Injustice, Say Critics

"California fights fires with slave labor."

by
0 Comments
Firefighters from Stockton, Calif., put out flames off of Hidden Valley Rd. while fighting a wildfire, Friday, May 3, 2013 in Hidden Valley, California.

Firefighters from Stockton, Calif., put out flames off of Hidden Valley Rd. while fighting a wildfire, Friday, May 3, 2013 in Hidden Valley, California. (Photo: Daria Devyatkina/Flickr)

As wildfires tore up and down California over the past week, photos and video of prisoner firefighters battling the blaze for pennies drew outrage from observers who noted that as well as being paid practically nothing, inmates on the frontlines of the infernos can't even hope to continue the work after serving time due to harsh state law. 

"It's wrong," tweeted former secretary of Housing Julián Castro, who is running for president. "If you can save lives serving a sentence, you can save lives when you're released."

Castro pointed to a new bill in the California state legislature which would allow prisoners to fight fires after their release. The legislation, introduced in March by Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes, would ask fire departments to allow applicants with criminal records a chance to fight fires as free people.

The treatment of prisoner firefighters angered a number of people who compared the practice to slavery. 

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

No advertising; no paywalls: our content is free.

But our costs are real. Over 90% of the not-for-profit Common Dreams budget comes from reader support. If you're a regular reader—or maybe a new one—and you haven't yet pitched in, could you make a contribution today and help keep us going?

No amount is too large or too small. Please select a donation method:



"California fights fires with slave labor," tweeted another.

The cost-saving measures of using prison labor didn't escape immigration attorney Kevin Lo. 

"20% of firefighters on the front lines of California's blazes are detained folks," Lo said. "Paid $2 per day and $1 per hour when fighting fires, prison labor saves the state ~$100 million."

That economic benefit was cited by then-California Attorney General Kamal Harris' office as a reason to keep inmate labor on the fire frontlines in 2014. Harris, now a Democratic Senator, is running for president. 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
Climate, U.S.
,
California, Fires, Prisons