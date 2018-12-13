Bomb Threat Hoax Emails Spark Nationwide Evacuations at Offices, Hospitals, News Outlets, and Schools

An apparent bomb threat hoax demanding a payment in Bitcoin was circulated by email on Thursday, forcing local police departments to mobilize and evacuations at businesses, hospitals, government offices, news outlets, and schools across the country—including in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

Search “bomb threat” in twitter and you see they are happening all over the country including the metro Atlanta area. @wsbtv — Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) December 13, 2018

The FBI said in a statement, "We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

Several local police agencies have said that authorities have found no credible evidence that the threats contained in the messages are "authentic."

The Bitcoin-spam-scammers have moved on from fake blackmail threats to fake bomb threats. So far no-one's paid anything to the address, and I suspect it'll stay that way. pic.twitter.com/N5MOdmu8Jm — Tom Scott (@tomscott) December 13, 2018 NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau: “We are currently monitoring multiple bomb threats that have been sent electronically to various locations throughout the city. These threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide and are not considered credible at this time." — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2018

The incident triggered a flurry of reports and comments on Twitter, including from many recipients of the emails: