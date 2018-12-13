Published on
Bomb Threat Hoax Emails Spark Nationwide Evacuations at Offices, Hospitals, News Outlets, and Schools

Regional police departments have said that the threatening messages, which demanded payments via Bitcoin, don't appear to be credible

police

Police in Lancaster, Pennsylvania respond to the bomb threat, apparently part of a nationwide hoax. (Photo: Carter Walker/Twitter)

An apparent bomb threat hoax demanding a payment in Bitcoin was circulated by email on Thursday, forcing local police departments to mobilize and evacuations at businesses, hospitals, government offices, news outlets, and schools across the country—including in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

The FBI said in a statement, "We are aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

Several local police agencies have said that authorities have found no credible evidence that the threats contained in the messages are "authentic."

The incident triggered a flurry of reports and comments on Twitter, including from many recipients of the emails:

