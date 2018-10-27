Published on
by

Yet Again: 11 Dead in Mass Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue

Right-wing gunman walked into the building with an assault weapon and yelled, “All Jews Must die."

by
0 Comments
Pittsburgh Police says there are ‘‘multiple casualties’’ in a mass shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

UPDATE

A right-wing, anti-semitic shooter opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding six others, including four police officers, authorities said.

The FBI named the suspect as Robert Bowers, 46.

Bowers has an active license to carry a firearm and has made at least six known firearm purchases since 1996, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN. On September 29, Bowers posted photos of his handgun collection on his Gab.com account, which included multiple clips and sights. Shortly before the shooting, Bowers posted on his Gab account that he "can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in."

Robert Bowers

BREAKING

Pittsburgh Police says there are ‘‘multiple casualties’’ in a mass shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The shooting was reported Saturday morning near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Early reports say that 12 have been shot, including three police officers, and that eight are dead.

The suspect, a white male, has surrendered according to live TV reports at the scene. A SWAT team had been talking with the suspect, and he was crawling and injured. Police sources say the gunman walked into the building with an assault weapon and yelled, “All Jews Must die.”

 

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Simply Won't Exist.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Gun Violence