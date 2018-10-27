Yet Again: 11 Dead in Mass Shooting At Pittsburgh Synagogue

UPDATE

A right-wing, anti-semitic shooter opened fire during a baby-naming ceremony at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, killing 11 people and wounding six others, including four police officers, authorities said.

The FBI named the suspect as Robert Bowers, 46.

Bowers has an active license to carry a firearm and has made at least six known firearm purchases since 1996, a law enforcement official familiar with the investigation told CNN. On September 29, Bowers posted photos of his handgun collection on his Gab.com account, which included multiple clips and sights. Shortly before the shooting, Bowers posted on his Gab account that he "can't sit by and watch my people get slaughtered. Screw your optics, I'm going in."

Spent the past few hours studying the social media of Robert Bowers - the Pittsburgh shooter.



Guess what he believed & was actively angry about?



Trump's lie that dangerous men from the Middle East were marching in as a part of the caravan in Mexico & that Jews were funding it. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 27, 2018

Pittsburgh suspect Robert Bowers posted this AM “HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people..I’m going in” https://t.co/2T5c6xdPhC pic.twitter.com/Bj7T7E8Yzh — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) October 27, 2018

Pittsburgh Police says there are ‘‘multiple casualties’’ in a mass shooting near a synagogue in Pittsburgh. The shooting was reported Saturday morning near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood. Early reports say that 12 have been shot, including three police officers, and that eight are dead.

The suspect, a white male, has surrendered according to live TV reports at the scene. A SWAT team had been talking with the suspect, and he was crawling and injured. Police sources say the gunman walked into the building with an assault weapon and yelled, “All Jews Must die.”

#BREAKING: Suspect has surrendered. He is injured. Here is the scene just a few blocks away from the synagogue. At least 8 people killed @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AwhjC3iyH4 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018

Truth: Those 5,000 migrants pose no danger to us...not even if they were on our border.



What poses a danger to Americans are the murderers among us like the anti-Semitic monster who massacred 8 Jews and shot 3 police officers in Pittsburgh this morning.



WE are the problem! pic.twitter.com/cL0kGQHsCZ — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 27, 2018

As seen today, antisemitism, like racism, bigotry, and xenophobia, is alive and kicking in America. It’s just being stoked to action through hateful speech and nationalist mentality. My heart goes out to the victims in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. — Michelle Mars (@MichelleMarsHEA) October 27, 2018