After Popular Uproar, 20-Foot-Tall Angry Trump Baby Blimp Gets Okay to Fly Over London During President's UK Visit

Citizens of the world have shown throughout the past year and five months that there is no shortage of unique ways to peacefully register outrage against deeply unpopular U.S. President Donald Trump, and on Thursday London Mayor Sadiq Khan decided that flying a 20-foot-tall Trump baby blimp is just one of the "many different forms" dissent can take.

"When Trump visits the U.K. on Friday the 13th of July, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him."

—Leo Murray, London activist

As Sky News reports, Khan's Greater London Authority approved a request from a local advocacy group to fly the massive angry baby blimp above a "Stop Trump" march during the U.S. president's scheduled visit to the United Kingdom on July 13.

"We didn't get off to the best start with the mayor's office over this, who originally told us that they didn't recognize Trump Baby as legitimate protest," Leo Murray, who led the campaign to fly the blimp during Trump's visit, said in a statement. "But following a huge groundswell of public support for our plan, it looks like City Hall has rediscovered its sense of humor. Trump Baby will fly!"

In a petition calling for Khan to rethink his initial decision to bar the Trump baby blimp from flying during the day of protests against the U.S. president, Murray wrote that not only is Trump "a big, angry baby with a fragile ego," he is "also a racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants, and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on Earth."

"Moral outrage is water off a duck's back to Trump, but he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him," Murray added. "So when Trump visits the U.K. on Friday the 13th of July this year, we want to make sure he knows that all of Britain is looking down on him and laughing at him."

HUGE news coming in: DONALD J TRUMP BABY WILL FLY! @SadiqKhan tried to play hard ball - in the end he had to make a Deal. No surprise - he's never won anything in his life! Sad - but True! London here I come! https://t.co/j3KCPimHI2 pic.twitter.com/oc2VKWKSN1 — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 5, 2018

The "Stop Trump" march in central London is just one of many demonstrations against Trump taking place throughout the U.K. next Friday. The Stop Trump Coalition has provided a map of events and actions coinciding with the U.S. president's visit.

"Disdain for Trump and his hateful agenda unite neighbours and political opponents, brings people of faith and those of no faith together. In meeting rooms and village halls, in mosques and churches, at dance classes and music practice, the people of the U.K. are getting ready for the carnival of resistance," the coalition declared in a recent open letter to the British government. "This has always been about more than about one man, it's about the politics of Trumpism which is shamefully mirrored here in the U.K., across Europe and the world. We not only reject those politics, but we are committed to resisting them."

Here are a few more photos/images of the Trump baby blimp, which provide a rough idea of what it could look like in action: