Police Seeking Two Suspects After Bombing of Indian Restaurant in Canada

Nobody was killed, but fifteen people were injured by an explosion and police in Mississauga, Ontario are looking for two suspects who bombed an Indian restaurant Thursday evening.

"There were two individuals seen entering and detonating the device and two individuals that were seen fleeing the restaurant," Const. Iryna Yashnyk told reporters at the scene.

According to Sgt Matt Bertram, who also spoke to reporters, "Nothing was said by these individuals. It appears they just went in, dropped off this device, and took off right away."

#UPDATE: At least three people have been taken to a trauma centre in critical condition suffering from blast injuries following an explosion at a Mississauga restaurant https://t.co/ted7yABt2h pic.twitter.com/1dHmYK5F0V — CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) May 25, 2018

The Canadian Press reported descriptions of the two suspects as follows: "The first is light skinned, in his mid-20s, five-foot-ten to six feet tall, with a stocky build and was wearing dark blue jeans, a dark zippered hoodie and a baseball cap at the time of the explosion. The second suspect is fair-skinned, five-foot-nine to five-foot-ten, with a thin build, and was wearing faded blue jeans, and a dark zipped hoodie."

While the target of the attack was an Indian restaurant and at least some of the victims were Indian-Canadians, Bertram said the police, at least at this point in their investigation, "have no indication to call it a hate crime or any kind of terrorism act."