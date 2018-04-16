Published on
Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen's 'Mystery Client' Revealed...It's Sean Hannity

Cohen attempted to avoid revealing that he represented the prominent Fox News host, but a federal judge ordered the name released

When Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus attempted to reach Hannity for comment on the news, she was informed that he was in the process of recording his radio show. (Photo: Sean Hannity/Twitter)

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.

President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen told a federal judge on Monday that he had just three clients in the past year—the president, GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy, and a "mystery" client whose name he really did not want to divulge.

The secrecy didn't last more than a few hours, however, as Cohen's lawyer was forced to reveal that the third client is none other than Fox News host Sean Hannity.

"U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood ruled during the hearing that Cohen must disclose the client's identity," Talking Points Memo reported shortly after the news broke on social media. "The revelation came in a hearing on Cohen’s efforts to halt the government’s review of documents seized form his office, residence and hotel room, so that Cohen or an independent third party can sort out records falling under attorney-client privilege first."

When Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus attempted to reach Hannity for comment, she was informed that he was in the process of recording his radio show.

"Hannity has spent the last week criticizing the FBI's decision to raid the home, office and hotel room of Michael Cohen—who he didn't disclose was his personal lawyer," Ballhaus noted.

As many social media users pointed out, Hannity's radio show kicked off with a short period of dead air before he began to speak.

 As of this writing, Hannity has not issued an official statement in response to the news.

