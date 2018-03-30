Published on
A Dozen Advertisers Drop Laura Ingraham as Parkland Shooting Survivor She Mocked Rejects Her Apology

"She's only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out," said David Hogg, who survived the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead last month

By Thursday afternoon, three advertisers had announced that they would no longer support Ingraham's program. On Friday, that number had ballooned to a dozen.(Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

Backlash against Fox News host Laura Ingraham over her tweet earlier this week mocking Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg continued to intensify on Friday, as advertisers announced in droves that they are withdrawing support from Ingraham's show.

"She's only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out."
—David Hogg

In total, a dozen companies—including major brands like Nestlé and Johnson & Johnson—have declared that they will no longer run ads on Ingraham's program.

As Common Dreams reported on Thursday, Ingraham attempted to stem the outflow of advertisers by apologizing on Twitter for ridiculing the 17-year-old school shooting survivor, but few saw the apology as genuine—including Hogg himself, who rejected Ingraham's apology in an appearance on CNN Friday morning.          

"She's only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out," Hogg told CNN host Alisyn Camerota.

After Ingraham taunted him on Twitter Wednesday for being rejected by several colleges, Hogg launched a "Boycott Ingraham" campaign on Twitter and tagged many of Ingraham's major sponsors.

The campaign had an immediate effect, with several sponsors dropping Ingraham's show within hours of the campaign going viral on Twitter.

By Thursday afternoon, three advertisers had announced that they would no longer support Ingraham's program. On Friday, that number ballooned to a dozen.

Below is a list of advertisers that have dropped Ingraham's show at the time of writing:

  • Liberty Mutual
  • Atlantis Paradise Island
  • TripAdvisor
  • Wayfair
  • Office Depot
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Nestlé
  • Expedia
  • Stitch Fix
  • Hulu
  • Nutrish
  • Jenny Craig
