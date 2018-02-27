Stephen Miller Can't Be Bothered to Stay Awake During Meeting About School Shootings

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller was widely ridiculed after photos surfaced of him snoozing at a White House meeting on Monday between the president and state governors to discuss school safety in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The administration’s latest response to the school shooting in Florida:

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” Trump said during a White House meeting.

And Stephen Miller fell asleep.

It’s a friggin’ clown show folks.#VoteThemOut2018 — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) February 26, 2018

While Trump was busy making headlines by declaring that he would have run into the school to confront the shooter, photos of Miller—taken by Jim Lo Scalzo of the European Pressphoto Agency, and which show Miller as he yawns, rubs his eyes, and allows his head to fall forward with his eyes closed—quickly spread on social media.

The photos provoked a swift flurry of jokes as well as critical responses.

Stephen Miller literally sleeping on the job perfectly captures the essence of the Trump Administration. pic.twitter.com/uJxyNfYOkG — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) February 26, 2018 To be fair, hearing stories about terrified children is the only way Stephen Miller can get to sleep https://t.co/VNSDLJbhlS — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 26, 2018 Stephen Miller dozed off during a school safety meeting because being horrible is exhausting. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) February 27, 2018

Some observers referenced Miller's notorious stances on race and immigration issues.

Poor Stephen Miller.



Ruthlessly turning Trump's racism into national #immigration policy takes its toll. https://t.co/rANZ2ujmXo — David Leopold (@DavidLeopold) February 26, 2018 i guess you could say stephen miller was a DREAMer https://t.co/4NcRva1ctX — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) February 26, 2018

Others poked fun at him, with one Twitter user remarking "this is easily the most relatable Stephen Miller's even been."