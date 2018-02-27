Stephen Miller Can't Be Bothered to Stay Awake During Meeting About School Shootings

Stephen Miller Can't Be Bothered to Stay Awake During Meeting About School Shootings

Top Trump aide "dozed off during a school safety meeting because being horrible is exhausting."

Stephen Miller

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller rubs his eyes during a meeting at the White House on Feb. 26. (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/European Pressphoto Agency)

President Donald Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller was widely ridiculed after photos surfaced of him snoozing at a White House meeting on Monday between the president and state governors to discuss school safety in the wake of a shooting that killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

While Trump was busy making headlines by declaring that he would have run into the school to confront the shooter, photos of Miller—taken by Jim Lo Scalzo of the European Pressphoto Agency, and which show Miller as he yawns, rubs his eyes, and allows his head to fall forward with his eyes closed—quickly spread on social media.

Stephen Miller yawns

Stephen Miller rubs his eyes

Stephen Miller nods off

The photos provoked a swift flurry of jokes as well as critical responses.

Some observers referenced Miller's notorious stances on race and immigration issues.

Others poked fun at him, with one Twitter user remarking "this is easily the most relatable Stephen Miller's even been."

