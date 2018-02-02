After Being Denied 'Minute Alone' With Convicted Child Molester, Father Lunges at Larry Nassar in Courtroom

The father of three daughters who were victims of convicted child molester Larry Nassar, lunged across the courtroom and was tackled by marshals during a hearing on Friday morning after the judge denied his request to have even "one minute alone" in the room with the perpetrator.

"I would ask you to as part of the sentencing to grant me 5 minutes in a locked room with this demon. Would you do that?" the father, Randall Margraves, asked the judge. Denied, he asked "How about one minute?" When the judge again said that was not possible, Margraves dashed towards Nassar.

