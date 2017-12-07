“Settlers in the White House”: Palestinians Denounce Trump Jerusalem Order & Protest in Day of Rage

It took only hours after Trump's heedless "act of diplomatic arson" against Palestinian rights and hopes for furious protests to break out in Gaza, the West Bank and around the world. Thousands took up marches, flag burnings, chants that "America is the mother of terror" and warnings that, "A storm is coming." Jerusalem, say Palestinians with fervor, "will always be the capital of Palestine." Barging into "this delicate thicket" of history and faith, Trump has no clue what he's unleashed.