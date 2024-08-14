Trump Is A Racist. Any Questions?

Hopefully, horrifically, the Trump War Room's "comically racist" new ad - juxtaposing two images of "your neighborhood under Trump" and "your neighborhood under Kamala" - can at last put to rest any ludicrous, lingering questions as to whether the flailing felon, rapist and GOP presidential candidate, whose decades-long history of bigotry is well-documented, is really racist. Screamingly, repulsively, truly-Holy-Mother-of-God-vile: YES.

A day after Trump's Megalomaniac Fascist Fest with Elon Musk - more on that soon - comes the latest obscene proof there is no bottom here on race, or anything else. Shocked, we are not. This is the guy who, along with his Klan father, was sued by the Justice Department 50 years ago for refusing to rent apartments to Blacks; who made an ugly public name for himself by loudly insisting the Black, now-exonerated Central Park Five be executed and starting the Obama birther frenzy; who for years reportedly belittled and discriminated against Blacks, including using the N-word, during his crappy TV career; who boasted about all the (imaginary) things he's done for "the Blacks," compared himself to Lincoln, cited "Black jobs" and "shithole countries," and just trashed both Kamala Harris - who "just became a Black person" - and "horrible" black female journalists for being uppity.

So, sure, bring on a campaign ad deemed "the most racist thing ever." Tuesday's post features two side-by-side images: One shows a suburban, flag-draped house captioned, “Your neighborhood under Trump”; juxtaposed with it is an image of a group of mostly Black people packed onto the street captioned, "Your neighborhood under Kamala." The text above it reads, "Import the third world. Become the third world." The people on the curb were reportedly African immigrants outside a shelter in New York City; they had come, like so many before them, seeking safety and equality from an America that boasts it will welcome "your tired, your poor/your huddled masses yearning to breathe free" but too often doesn't, especially when run by racist clowns who know only how to fearmonger, hatemonger, "other" Black and Brown bodies and mindlessly rip the "shithole" countries they've fled in mortal danger.



People who've become sorrowfully inured to the outlandish evil of Trump still managed to be horrified by racism so explicit "there have been Klan rallies which employed more subtlety." "This is one of the most racist posts I’ve ever seen. Wow," wrote one, and, "The racism is off the charts." "Don't just take our word for it," wrote the NAACP. "They are showing all of us just how racist they are. This is what’s on the ballot this November." "This" - this abomination - is also what Nina Simone could have been summoning years ago with her song Sinnerman, an African-American spiritual inspired by the Book of Exodus about an unholy man running from God and begging for forgiveness on Judgment Day, in vain, from the rock, the sea, the devil: "Oh Sinnerman, where you gonna run to?/Hear me prayin', Lord Lord/Hear me prayin' Lord Lord/Sinnerman, you oughtta be prayin'/Up come power/Power, Lord."