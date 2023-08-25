Long Time Coming: Prisoner Number P01135809​

Photo by Fulton County Sheriff's Office via Getty
Aug 24, 2023
Oh yeah. The way-too-long awaited and historic mug shot of Donald J. Trump, now listed in the Fulton County Jail database as prisoner number P01135809, has been released to joyful applause by beleaguered Americans who never thought we'd get here. We thank God, Fani Willis, Jack Smith and all the other tireless, principled defenders of democracy who ignored the lies, threats, feints and bluster to teach a lifetime crook what happens when you fuck around and find out.
The glowering image was released Thursday evening after Trump was booked at the Fulton County Jail on 13 felony counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia, even though nobody else wanted him to be president; he and 18 other lowlife perps had been ordered to turn themselves in by Friday. In his fourth criminal indictment this year, Trump was charged by a Fulton County grand jury on Aug. 14 of crimes ranging from racketeering to conspiring to commit forgery to filing false documents; he now faces 91 felony charges - 44 federal and 47 state - that could carry a staggering 641 years in prison, and yes we hope he gets to serve all of them. Americans unspeakably weary of his criminal bullshit celebrated Trump Arrestmas by creating their own #TrumpMugShot for posterity. In a blessed bonus, news reports said the trial is tentatively scheduled to start March 4, 2024, a day before primary elections in several states, and that under Georgia law allowing cameras in courtrooms it will likely be televised. To the two-bit, lock-her-up mobster: How does it feel.
Bob Dylan - Like a Rolling Stone (Official Audio)www.youtube.com
Another version of Trump mugshot by happy patriotsPhoto from Missy@Missijusthere
Abby Zimet
Abby Zimet has written CD's Further column since 2008. A longtime, award-winning journalist, she moved to the Maine woods in the early 70s, where she spent a dozen years building a house, hauling water and writing before moving to Portland. Having come of political age during the Vietnam War, she has long been involved in women's, labor, anti-war, social justice and refugee rights issues. Email: azimet18@gmail.com
