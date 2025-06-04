Lethal Petty Bigots 'R Us

As the country tumbles into fascism, we are consoled by tee vee host, sexual predator, inept alcoholic, definitely-not-gay serious person and Defense Secretary Whisky Pete Hegseth taking on the big issues of the day and hewing to his obsession with "warrior ethos" by ordering the Navy to strip the name of gay rights icon Harvey Milk from a U.S. Navy Ship - with a pointed, delectable twist of performative cruelty, during Pride Month yet. Whew: One less gay ship to worry about.

According to reports from Military.com and CBS, the scandal-plagued, staggeringly petty leader of the world's largest military force sent a memo to Navy Secretary John Phelan, the official with actual ship-naming power, ordering him to rename the oiler ship USNS Harvey Milk, a civilian-crewed ship typically used for transport and resupply vs. a military-crewed USS, United States Ship. In a statement, Phelan said Hegseth "is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all DOD installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history, and the warrior ethos," never mind that five-time-deferred Private Bonespurs obviously knows zilch about the "warrior culture" except in his fever dreams. But sure: Go lethality!

It turns out Harvey Milk was far more a warrior than either TACO Man or Pete Kegsbreath. Part of a family with a history of naval service, Harvey served in the Korean War from 1951 to 1955 as a diving officer on a submarine rescue ship; he was forced to resign and accept an “other than honorable” discharge due to his homosexuality. He continued battling bigotry for the rest of his life: He became one of the country's first openly gay elected officials when he won a seat on San Francisco's Board of Supervisors in 1977, and had become an icon of the gay rights movement before he was assassinated at 48 after years of facing off against threats. "If a bullet should enter my brain," he once said, "let that bullet destroy every closet door.”



In 2009, President Obama posthumously awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2016, after a group of LGBTQ veterans spent years lobbying for it, the USNS Harvey Milk was christened; Obama's Navy Secretary Ray Mabus called the action not just the honoring of a veteran and gay hero but "the righting of a wrong." Harvey's ship is part of a class of oilers recognizing the late "Conscience of Congress" John Lewis, whose name is on the first one; they all aim to honor "great people that represented the best ideals of our country," now threatened:- RFK, Earl Warren, Sojourner Truth. Recommended future ones: Thurgood Marshall, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Harriet Tubman, Dolores Huerta, Lucy Stone, Cesar Chavez and Medgar Evers.

Any of these righteous warriors could be targeted next - despite naval tradition that renaming brings bad luck - by a white nationalist man-child intent on foisting MAGA's bigotry on us all by eliminating the evils of diversity, aka "that DEI woke shit," from pulling books about equality off military shelves to trashing/firing women officers to restoring Confederate names to military bases 'cause they were cancelled by libs but wait now he's cancelling gay icons, who are evidently worse. One critic calls Hegseth's "rampage" to eliminate anyone from U.S. history who is not a heterosexual White man "an affront to the LGBTQ community and decency itself...There have been gay members of the military since there was the first military, and to ignore or erase that is just bigoted and small-minded."

Stuart Milk, Harvey's nephew and chair of the Harvey Milk Foundation, decries the loss to members of the military of "a reminder that no barriers of race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity (will) restrain their human spirit.” Nancy Pelosi calls the offense to "our Harvey" a "shameful, vindictive erasure of those who fought to break down barriers for all to chase the American dream...His spiteful move does not strengthen our national security or the ‘warrior’ ethos...It is a surrender of a fundamental American value: to honor the legacy of those who worked to build a better country.” It's also childish, mean and impossibly dumb: Doesn't Mr. Combat Ready With the Make-Up Studio have anything more important to do than change the names of boats, like maybe stop all those $40 million planes from falling into the ocean?

On Reddit, people raged against Hegseth's hateful, homophobic, obsessive, manly-man, "bigoted punk" fascism: "What an asshole. What a snowflake. What a fucking thin-skinned loser. Ain't no hate quite like Christian love. Grandstanding and performative bullshit. History will not be kind to you." Projection is mulled: "At some point it's just gay to think about gay stuff all the time. Pete’s totally not gay." Questions abound: "Will Harvey turn other boats gay? Are ships manufactured gay out of the factory? Or do they choose to be gay after experimenting in ship college?" New names are offered: USS Jack Daniels, Tom of Finland, Stonewall Inn. Also: "Finally our long national nightmare is over" and, "What a fearless warfighter - he really showed that warship who's boss." And on our current, tawdry, spirit-draining timeline, "Too much, too stupid."