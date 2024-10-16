Good-bye. Forever: On Bad Music and Beautiful Swastikas

Sorry again to return to this execrable human being, but it keeps getting worse and weirder. This weekend, the "fascist-to-the-core" GOP candidate held an "Ultimate Trump Boat Parade" featuring neo-Nazis flying swastikas and yelling "Make America White Again!" Then he held a garbled "town hall" that mostly featured 40 minutes of him woodenly, inexplicably swaying glassy-eyed on stage to James Brown and Ave Maria. The consensus: "The October surprise is that Trump has completely lost his marbles."

Since the start of his vitriolic political rise, Trump has brazenly trafficked in once-unimaginable racist tropes. But in recent weeks, with his campaign and mind spiraling, he's increasingly embraced outright, blood-and-soil, fascist rhetoric: Brown-skinned migrants are monsters, rapists, stone-cold killers "infecting" our pristine shores with their blood libel against lovable pets while allying with Dems, Jews, queers, people of color and other "enemies from within" to usher in an amorphous apocalypse, ingeniously merging fascism and Marxism, only he can stop. Many note this is Authoritarianism 101, from a time-worn playbook in which a demagogue appeals to a disaffected populace who feel they've lost their political, economic or cultural power and need someone to blame for that loss; a Great Orange Leader gives them that, along with a welcome moral pass, in exchange for their unswerving loyalty in the face of what are often his lunatic, growing flaws and failings. Hence the judgment of Mark Milley, formerly the nation's and his own highest ranking military officer, that Trump is "now the most dangerous person in this country - a fascist to the core."

In one recent move toward totalitarianism, Trump said he'd use the military to quell "very bad people" like Adam Schiff and other dangerous critics, prompting brave GOP pols like Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, when asked about it, to literally stammer in terror, "I don’t think that, again, I can’t speak for him, but I do - I do think that you are misinterpreting his 'thoughts','' even when directly quoted to him. Another dubious move: Announcing an upcoming rally at New York's Madison Square Garden suspiciously akin to an infamous 1939 Nazi rally, also at the Garden, organized by the pro-Hitler German American Bund. It featured an image of George Washington flanked by American flags and swastikas, uniformed Bund members giving the Nazi salute, and rhetoric about the need for a "white gentile America" to protect against "the oriental cunning of the Jew." “If ever there was a moment to make such a comparison," Dems argued, "it’s now." Still, the GOP was faux-outraged. "Shame on you," said one GOP candidate, noting half the country supports Trump. "You just called 150 million voters Nazies (sic)." Not to mention bad spellers.

Given all this, it was less than shocking when a boatload of swastika-flying, skull-masked neo-Nazis joined Sunday's "mother of all TRUMP boat parades" in very rich Jupiter, Florida. Also there, on a boat with a huge bust of a blood-streaked Trump - "Fight Fight Fight" - was Lara Trump, who organized the event, grinning Dumb-and-Dumber Eric, who'd boasted of "flags soaring," and their two kids, without life-jackets. Nearby the Nazis, reportedly led by the head of the hate group Goyim Defense League, gunned their boat, shrieking "Heil Trump!" and ”Lookit those beautiful swastikas! We gotta make America white again!" When MAGA patriots in another boat, evidently queasy about them saying the quiet Nazi part out loud, deliberately splashed the yahoos, they yelled "Sieg Heil!" and "fucking pussies!" Online, several Trumpers argued the Nazis were "infiltrators," "agitators," "Antifa scumbag imposters" sent from the left, "just like on Jan. 6." Sneered one supporter, "Kamala WISHES she had this much support." Right. In despair at the ugly, clueless spectacle, critic Mary Trump wrote, “What the fuck are we even doing?”



Most distressing, of course, is that one of our so-called presidential candidates is not just a fascist, but a fascist with dementia who often seems to be emulating the blithering idiot of Steve Martin's The Jerk: "A cosmetologist? That's unbelievable. Must be tough handling the weightlessness." "For weeks and weeks, I'm up here ranting and raving. Flawless. Ranting and raving," he whined. "Then they'll say he's cognitively impaired...But Biden was obviously cognitively repaired.” In Detroit, he insulted Detroit: "Our whole country will end up being like Detroit if she’s your president. You’re going to have a mess on your hands." Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: "Keep Detroit out of your mouth." In Las Vegas, "stunningly senile,” he told Hispanic voters Democrats want to ban cows and windows: "Honestly, they're crazy." After backing out of a 60 Minutes interview - now, also a second debate and a CNBC interview - he raged "Kamala was very crazy or dumb" when she did it. His tirades - on sharks, windmills, bacon - are deemed "unhinged," "rambling," "incoherent," "meandering," "absolutely incomprehensible," or some combination therein.

This weekend, he went to must-win Pennsylvania for a Q&A "Town Hall" moderated by puppy killer Kristi Noem that got so weird even mainstream media called it out. "Trump Sways and Bops to Music for 39 Minutes in Bizarre Town Hall Episode," read the Washington Post headline. (The New York Times, ever hedging, dubbed it "an improvisational departure.”) The event began with a handful of questions from pre-selected attendees that Trump pretended to babble-answer. Then, someone in the room fainted from heat or boredom; during the pause for medical help, Trump mused, "While we're waiting. So we had a beautiful evening." Then, "Let's just listen to music." Cue, randomly, Ave Maria, a perfect choice "if your target voter base is white people who died in 1958." Another pause as another patriot faints. Trump hilariously asks "if anybody else would like to faint." Then, he gives up the ghost and the questions: “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into a music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?” And for 39 minutes he swayed, pointed, stared blankly as Noem nodded along. Nothing to see here.



They ran through nine tracks of his Mar-a-Hell-Go playlist. James Brown sang It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World as a lurching Trump watched Brown on a video screen. Sinéad O’Connor sang Nobody Compares 2 U. More bobbing, interspersed with words - "Great song...This is the most important election in the history of our country...I like it so we will do some songs" - plus an ad for a Trump Combat Knife. Awkward pause, then "a couple of really beauties...Let me hear that music." Andrea Bocelli sang Con Te Partirò, or Time To Say Goodbye. Trump teetered. Online sage: "Goodbye. Forever. You piece of steaming garbage." A nervous Noem: "Sir, do you want to play your song and greet a few people?" Trump: "What song?" Then, "We're gonna have a good time, make our country gayer." Cue YMCA, the 1970s gay cruising anthem: "Nice and loud! Nobody's leaving, what's going on?" The dazed crowd "danced." The old man wobbled. Wonkette: "Go have some pudding." Rufus Wainwright sang Hallelujah. The next day, Leonard Cohen's estate issued a cease and desist order; Wainwright called it all "the height of blasphemy."



When confounded reports of an event charitably dubbed "unorthodox" started emerging, even Fox News deemed it "very strange." But the Trump campaign, masters of alternative reality, wasn't having it. "Total lovefest!" declared repugnant spokesperson Steven Cheung. "Everyone was so excited they were fainting. Nobody wanted to leave and wanted to hear more songs from the famous DJT Spotify playlist!” Bigot and wingnut Laura Loomer also loved it. "Trump jamming out to YMCA at his Town Hall, which he just turned into a concert!" she exclaimed. "There will never be another like him." (For God's sake, let's hope not.) Trump declared the event "amazing!" "When people began fainting from the excitement and heat. We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!" Not, evidently, to a stunned-looking Nicolle Wallace, who described as "meandering and bizarre and uncomfortable to watch" a "town hall if you're still calling it that, but we're certainly not," especially when "the wheels came off" with his "musical fest, oh looky looky." The Harris campaign: "Hope he's okay."





Obviously, by any reasonable measure, he's not. Never mind the bonkers musical interlude. In Aurora, Colorado, he raged against "savage gangs" of migrants, aka poor people seeking safety: ”We have to live with these animals, but we won’t live with them for long." At an economic event in Chicago to talk about worker shortages, he veered uncontrollably into his hatred of immigrants: "These are killers, by the way, these, these, some of these killers are among the most evil killers...They'll look at you and they will kill you." On Sunday, he threatened to sic the military on them and every other "enemy within" - anyone who rejects his rabid racism. "Just a former president suggesting he’ll use the military against his fellow citizens for exercising their freedom of speech," said Jimmy Kimmel. "Nothing to worry about, folks. Seriously, when is he going to grow that little mustache already?"For Tim Walz, he has "crossed a line," one too many. "Just so you're clear," he told students in Wisconsin, "That’s you, that’s what he’s talking about. This is not some mythical thing out there. I tell you that because we need to whip his butt and put this guy behind us." Hallelujah.