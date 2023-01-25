To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

For Immediate Release
Stand Up America
Sarah Harris, press@standupamerica.com

Stand Up America Responds to New Reporting on Santos' Possible Campaign Finance Violations

New reporting on Representative George Santos’ campaign finance filings raises additional questions about potential wrongdoing by the disgraced Congressman. Stand Up America’s Founder and President, Sean Eldridge, issued the following statement on Santos’ possible campaign finance violations:

“George Santos has lied about nearly every aspect of his life, and as more evidence comes to light, it’s become increasingly clear that he violated campaign finance laws.

“Yet, Speaker McCarthy has refused to hold him accountable for his lies and misdeeds. Even as McCarthy has blocked trusted public servants from returning to their roles on the Intelligence Committee, McCarthy has empowered Santos by seating him on two committees and gutting the Office of Congressional Ethics that should be tasked with investigating Santos. Once again, McCarthy is putting his personal power ahead of what’s best for the American people.

“Santos has proven he is wholly unfit for office, and his violations of our laws and public trust cannot go unanswered. Congress should investigate his unethical and likely illegal actions and expel Santos from the House.”

Stand Up America members have sent nearly 10,000 emails to their representatives in Congress, urging them to ensure that Santos is investigated and expelled from the House of Representatives for his lies and potential crimes. Stand Up America is also running national digital ads demanding the House investigate and expel Santos.

Stand Up America is a progressive advocacy organization with over two million community members across the country. Focused on grassroots advocacy to strengthen our democracy and oppose Trump's corrupt agenda, Stand Up America has driven over 600,000 phone calls to Congress and mobilized tens of thousands of protestors across the country.

