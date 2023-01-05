To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×

Support Our Work in 2023 With a New Year's Gift

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

#
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Groundwork Collaborative
Contact: press@groundworkcollaborative.org

Groundwork’s Michael Mitchell Previews Final Jobs Report of 2022

WASHINGTON

Ahead of tomorrow’s December Jobs Report, Groundwork’s Director of Policy and Research Michael Mitchell released the following statement, cautioning that additional rate hikes will bring more pain to workers and push our economy into a Fed-manufactured recession:

“As workers and families are struggling with higher prices, Chair Powell is hell-bent on bringing down wages and pushing more people out of work with his aggressive interest rate hikes. Tomorrow’s jobs report will give us another glimpse into how much damage the Fed has already done.
“If the Fed continues with its dangerous interest rate hikes, we should brace ourselves for more hardship for working people and an unnecessarily painful recession.”

The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.