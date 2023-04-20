April, 20 2023, 09:58am EDT
Sarah Packer (CEH), sarah@ceh.org,
Bob Sussman (CEH), bobsussman1@comcast.net,
Kyla Bennett (PEER), kbennett@peer.org,
EPA Needs a Transparent Public Process for Inhance PFAS SNUNS
Unclear comment and review deadlines, heavy redactions, and disorganized files are blocking meaningful comments on alarming PFAS risks
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is conducting a seriously flawed public comment process in its review of dangerous PFAS found in plastic containers, according to a letter sent today to Assistant Administrator Freedhoff by Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) and the Center for Environmental Health (CEH).
The groups are asking EPA to fix the public comment process for 18 Significant New Use Notices (SNUNs) for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (aka PFAS or “forever chemicals”) created by Inhance Technologies in the fluorination of millions of plastic containers. The public comment process is a critical opportunity for stakeholders to provide data and analysis to EPA as it decides whether it will allow Inhance Technologies to continue to use a process that creates highly toxic PFAS during fluorination. Extensive data demonstrate that several PFAS are not only present in fluorinated containers but leach into container contents, directly exposing a large segment of the U.S. population and consumers abroad to PFAS.
“EPA needs to move quickly to remove these potent long-term toxins from products,” stated Tim Whitehouse, PEER’s executive director and a former EPA enforcement attorney, noting that EPA has provided public notices for only 9 of the 18 SNUNs filed by Inhance and has failed to coordinate and align the comment and review periods for these interlinked submissions. “EPA gives no indication that it understands the importance of being open and transparent with the public on the dangers to the public caused by PFAS in plastic containers.”
EPA’s flawed approach to the Inhance case is underlined by the significant deficiencies in the nine SNUNs posted for public comment, which –
- Are redacted such that critical information, such as the number of containers fluorinated annually, cannot be accessed;
- Lack key attachments which appear to have been removed from public view without explanation; and
- Are riddled with inconsistencies, including a failure to properly notice half the new uses.
“EPA’s failure to provide proper public notice on all 18 SNUNs for these dangerous chemicals already flowing through the stream of commerce is troubling, to say the least,” added Sarah Packer of CEH. “EPA must demonstrate a commitment to public health and public engagement by urgently fixing this flawed process.”
Late last year, the groups filed a citizen enforcement lawsuit under TSCA against Inhance to stop its manufacture of PFAS. Through the Justice Department, EPA also filed a lawsuit against Inhance for continuing to manufacture PFAS in violation of the SNUN. Earlier this month, a federal district court judge dismissed the PEER/CEH suit without prejudice at the request of both Inhance and EPA on the grounds the government was “diligently prosecuting” its case. The two groups are moving to intervene in the DOJ suit against Inhance.
Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER) is a national alliance of local state and federal resource professionals. PEER's environmental work is solely directed by the needs of its members. As a consequence, we have the distinct honor of serving resource professionals who daily cast profiles in courage in cubicles across the country.
Senate Finance Chief: Nothing Unites GOP More Than 'Helping Rich People Cheat on Their Taxes'
"It's a centerpiece of the ransom Speaker McCarthy has cobbled together as he threatens to trigger a catastrophic default," said Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden.
The Democratic chair of the Senate Finance Committee said Wednesday that the House GOP's newly released debt ceiling legislation shows that the often fractious right-wing caucus is unified around at least one common objective: "Helping rich people cheat on their taxes."
The Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023, unveiled by the House Republican leadership as the U.S. barrels toward a debt default crisis of the GOP's making, would repeal most of the $80 billion in Internal Revenue Service (IRS) funding that Democratic lawmakers and President Joe Biden approved last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
That funding, which the IRS has credited with improved customer service and speedier tax return processing, has been a frequent target of hysterical and false Republican rhetoric, with GOP lawmakers repeatedly raising the specter of armed IRS agents descending on ordinary Americans' homes and small businesses.
In a Wednesday floor speech outlining the GOP's bill, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the measure would eliminate "Biden's army of 87,000 IRS agents," citing a highly misleading number that Republicans have used to bash new funding for an agency that Republicans starved of funding for years to the benefit of rich tax dodgers.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who heads the Senate's finance panel, said in response to the GOP plan that "Democrats passed funding for tax enforcement specifically to crack down on the wealthy cheats and scofflaw corporations who rip off all the Americans who follow the law and pay their taxes."
"Repealing that funding was the first bill House Republicans passed this year," Wyden continued, referring to legislation the House GOP passed in January, "and it's a centerpiece of the ransom Speaker McCarthy has cobbled together as he threatens to trigger a catastrophic default."
Underfunded and short-staffed, the IRS has for years audited lower-income Americans at the same or higher rates than the rich, who often have more complicated returns that the agency says are more expensive to assess.
According to one estimate, tax dodging could cost the federal government more than $7 trillion in revenue over the next decade. A separate 2021 study found that the richest 1% of U.S. households don't report 21% of their income, often making use of "sophisticated evasion" that the weakened IRS has failed to combat.
Repealing the new IRS funding, which is spread out over a decade, would run counter to the stated concerns of Republican deficit hawks. The Congressional Budget Office estimated earlier this year that cutting off the funding would add $114 billion to the deficit over a ten-year period.
"Working people pay their fair share of taxes. It's time the rich and corporations do the same," the progressive advocacy group Americans for Tax Fairness tweeted Wednesday. "Republicans are threatening default because they want the rest of us to keep footing the bill for the wealthiest Americans."
The Republican bill, which also targets key aid programs and climate investments, faces long odds in Congress, with Democrats in the House and Senate expected to unanimously oppose it.
But Punchbowlreported Thursday that Senate Republicans "are sticking by McCarthy's side" in opposing a clean debt limit increase, something that the White House, senior advocacy groups, and labor unions are demanding.
"Republicans manufactured this crisis, and Speaker McCarthy's proposal to get out of it would destroy jobs, worsen healthcare, increase hunger, hurt the climate, and make millions of American families poorer," Wyden said Wednesday. "This hostage-taking cannot continue."
McCarthy Finally Unveils 'Republican Default Disaster' Bill
Social Security Works summarized the House GOP's plan as: "Crash the economy unless Democrats agree to MASSIVE CUTS to programs seniors, people with disabilities, and working families rely on to survive."
"What Speaker McCarthy proposed today would harm millions of families and devastate our economic recovery."
Defaulting would be "worse than totally irresponsible," he added, highlighting that working people, the middle class, and seniors would pay the price for putting the entire economy at risk.
Again rebuffing calls from people across the United States, congressional Democrats, and President Joe Biden for a clean debt limit hike, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday officially unveiled a 320-page bill full of proposed cuts.
McCarthy (R-Cailf.) explained on the House floor that the so-called Limit, Save, Grow Act, formally led by Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington (R-Texas), would raise the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion or until March 31, 2024—averting a first-ever default, which would be disastrous for the U.S. and global economies.
Echoing McCarthy's Monday speech to Wall Street, the bill would also cap federal spending at fiscal year 2022 levels, limit spending growth to 1% annually, impose work requirements for social programs, block Biden's contested student debt relief plan, restrict federal rule-making, claw back unspent Covid-19 money, force through the House GOP's pro-polluter energy package, and repeal funding for Internal Revenue Service agents as well as electric vehicle and renewable tax credits.
"What Speaker McCarthy proposed today would harm millions of families and devastate our economic recovery."
While the GOP speaker tried to paint the proposal as "responsible," Democrats and progressive campaigners argued that it's anything but, warned of the consequences it would have for the American people and the planet, and renewed demands for a clean bill.
"Kevin McCarthy is treating our nation's financial standing like a hostage situation in order to hand Big Polluters whatever they want," declared Friends of the Earth government and political affairs director Ariel Moger. "We cannot listen to Republicans who are willing to threaten financial catastrophe rather than passing a clean bill that raises the debt limit."
Summarizing the House GOP's measure, Social Security Works tweeted, "The #RepublicanDefaultDisaster plan: Crash the economy unless Democrats agree to MASSIVE CUTS to programs seniors, people with disabilities, and working families rely on to survive."
As Common Dreams exclusively reported earlier Wednesday, Social Security Works is among a couple dozen groups that sent GOP and Democratic leaders in Congress a letter demanding a clean debt ceiling increase, stating that "there are real disagreements among elected officials about the role of government, budgetary matters, and tax policy. We understand that and welcome a robust debate and seeing where the American people stand. There's a time and place for that debate. This is not that time."
In a statement after McCarthy's speech, ProsperUS coalition spokesperson Claire Guzdar similarly said that "Congress should move immediately to prevent federal default and eliminate the debt ceiling as a hostage for House Republicans to take in their crusade to cut needed investments."
"What Speaker McCarthy proposed today would harm millions of families and devastate our economic recovery," Guzdar added. "Anyone who is truly concerned about the deficit and debt should be looking to the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations to pay their fair share."
Liz Zelnick, director of the Economic Security and Corporate Power program at Accountable.US, pointed out that amid mounting fears of a default in recent months, "Speaker McCarthy has wasted precious time trying to corral the MAGA House majority over which economic hostage demands to make in exchange for not manufacturing a default crisis."
"MAGA extremists can't even agree on which Americans to punish more in the process as they shamelessly propose trillions of dollars in new deficit-exploding tax breaks for profiteering corporations and their billionaire donors," she stressed. "Not a single House Republican has said big corporations should contribute a dime more toward their supposed debt 'concerns.' And the speaker has certainly not won over the public with his lose-lose proposition: either cuts that leave Americans with less economic, retirement, and health security—or a default that crashes the economy and disrupts benefits for seniors and veterans."
"If the speaker doesn't want to go down as the first to usher in a catastrophic default that will crater the economy and deprive seniors of Social Security," Zelnick charged, "he should immediately put a clean bill on the floor allowing the nation to pay its bills."
Top Democrats also called out McCarthy, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) noting in a floor speech Wednesday that "months and months after he proposed making deep cuts as a condition, as brinkmanship, as hostage-taking, to just simply make sure that we avoid default—even now he is still short of the support he needs to pass a debt ceiling bill, because the chasm is too big between moderates and the hard-right extremists who are glad to see the economy taken hostage in exchange for their priorities."
"If Republicans drop their hostage-taking and approach Democrats in good faith, the default crisis can be resolved," Schumer said. "But if Speaker McCarthy does not change course, he will be leading America into default of not paying our debts for the first time."
After declaring that "this disaster of a plan is a nonstarter," Senate Budget Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) called out MAGA Republicans for "holding our economy hostage to service their wealthy donors" and vowed congressional Democrats "will never give into the demands of hostage-takers."
Meanwhile, just after McCarthy's speech, Biden told members of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 77 in Accokeek, Maryland that "you and the American people should know about the competing economic visions of the country that are really at stake right now."
"I'm here in this union hall with you," the president noted. "Just two days ago, the speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, went to Wall Street to describe the MAGA economic vision for America."
"Folks, here's what's really dangerous: MAGA Republicans in Congress are threatening to default on the national debt... unless we do what they say... unless I agree to all these wacko notions they have," Biden said.
Defaulting would be "worse than totally irresponsible," he added, highlighting that working people, the middle class, and seniors would pay the price for putting the entire economy at risk.
UK Report Shows Promise of 100% Clean Energy—Without Nuclear Power—by 2050
"All public and enforced consumer spending on new nuclear power and carbon capture and storage should be scrapped and instead funding should be put into renewable energy, energy efficiency, and storage capacity," said one expert.
"While the effects of the climate emergency can be observed more and more clearly through increasingly frequent extreme weather events and other climate change impacts, there is still a lack of dedicated countermeasures by decision-makers," a summary of the report states. "The government of the United Kingdom... has self-committed to climate neutrality in 2050, but without initiating the essential steps and without eliminating fossil fuel-based technologies and high-risk nuclear power."
"The U.K. does, however, benefit from the availability of renewable energy resources, namely onshore and offshore wind, which are considered the best in Europe," the publication continues. "Based on this background, this study presents several energy system transition pathways to 100% renewable energy in 2050 in high-spatial and temporal resolution, by describing the energy system of the U.K. in full detail from the starting point of today in five-year time steps until 2050."
The study's authors modeled four scenarios:
- The "Best Policy Scenario" (BPS) shows a 100% renewable energy system by 2050, with offshore wind as the main resource, limiting onshore wind and solar photovoltaics according to available land area;
- The "Inter-Annual Storage Scenario" adds to the BPS the required inter-annual storage needed to provide good levels of insurance against the possibilities of low-wind years;
- The "BPS Plus Scenario" tested the limits of higher land area availability for onshore wind and solar photovoltaics, and includes some renewable electricity-based e-fuel imports; and
- The "Current Policy Scenario" adopts the U.K. government's strategy for net-zero as published in 2020.
"The benefits of a fully renewable energy system in achieving net-zero are clear," 100% Renewable U.K. director David Toke, who supervised the new report, said in a statement. "Far from simply keeping the lights on, they ensure secure and reliable energy for the U.K., with huge economic savings compared to other options and incredible job creation opportunities."
"The implications of this report are huge," he added. "All public and enforced consumer spending on new nuclear power and carbon capture and storage should be scrapped and instead funding should be put into renewable energy, energy efficiency, and storage capacity."
The new report comes as Extinction Rebellion U.K. and dozens of other groups prepare for a four-day demonstration in London beginning Friday to demand an end to new fossil fuel projects and citizens' assemblies to discuss solutions to the climate emergency.
It also comes as ministers in the Conservative government of U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak are considering a revamp of the bidding process for new renewables projects in an effort to create more green jobs. Opportunities in the low-carbon job sector have shrunk significantly since then-U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron, also a Conservative, eliminated what he reportedly called "green crap" policies in 2012.
Like the United States and other nations, the U.K. continues to develop fossil fuel projects despite the climate emergency. Climate campaigners warn that the country's entire carbon budget could be blown on just one oil and gas project: Rosebank, the North Sea's largest undeveloped oilfield, has the estimated potential to produce half a billion total barrels of oil.
Earlier this week, Germany drew applause—and some criticism—from climate campaigners as its last three nuclear power plants were permanently shut down.
