Campaigners criticise Rishi Sunak’s failure to attend Macron finance summit

Relying on private sector is ‘putting sharks in charge of the swimming pool’, campaigners say
Campaign group Global Justice Now has criticised Rishi Sunak for signing a letter ‘he doesn’t seem to have read’ as the prime minister prepares to avoid fellow leaders at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact, starting in Paris today.(1)
Heads of government including the leaders of Germany, Brazil and Barbados are joining French president Emmanuel Macron at the summit, which aims to address a variety of global financial challenges including how to pay for agreed climate action and reversing the spike in global poverty caused by the pandemic.
Yesterday Sunak was among the signatories of a letter produced by Macron and signed by 13 international leaders calling for “a green transition that leaves no one behind”(2). But campaigners slammed the focus of the letter on private sector solutions, and highlighted Sunak’s refusal to properly tax polluters, cuts to the aid budget and more, amongst policies they say run directly counter to building a more green and resilient economy.
Izzie McIntosh, climate campaign manager at Global Justice Now said:
“Last year Rishi Sunak had to be dragged kicking and screaming to the COP27 climate summit, now he’s set for a Boris Johnson-style no-show at this crucial meeting on how to pay for the green transition.
“While it is welcome that Sunak has signed up to leaving no one behind, his actions point in the opposite direction – from slashing the aid budget, to failing to properly tax fossil fuel companies, to neglecting the growing debt crisis in the global south. It’s no wonder he won’t show his face in Paris – he doesn’t seem to have read the invitation.
“The Macron summit is asking the right questions, but after decades of leaving everything to the market, governments must stop passing the buck to the private sector to address global inequality. The market has got us into this, it won’t get us out. We need large-scale financial reform otherwise we’re putting sharks in charge of the swimming pool.
“Governments must take the lead. That means interventions to make polluting corporations pay for climate damage, force the rich to pay their rightful taxes, require banks to cancel unjust debts, and finally end the decades-long stitch up at the IMF and World Bank. It is a shameful failure that Sunak is making only a superficial effort to address these challenges.”
The Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan agreed at COP27 last year highlighted that a global transformation to a low-carbon economy is expected to require investment of at least $4-6 trillion per year, and that “delivering such funding will require a transformation of the financial system and its structures and processes, engaging governments, central banks, commercial banks, institutional investors and other financial actors.”(3)
"The Pentagon and the military-industrial complex have been plagued by a massive amount of waste, fraud, and financial mismanagement for decades. That is absolutely unacceptable."
A bipartisan group of lawmakers led by Sen. Bernie Sanders introduced legislation Wednesday that would require the Pentagon to return a portion of its enormous and ever-growing budget to the Treasury Department if it fails another audit in the coming fiscal year.
The Audit the Pentagon Act, an updated version of legislation first introduced in 2021, comes amid mounting concerns over rampant price gouging by military contractors and other forms of waste and abuse at an agency that's set to receive at least $842 billion for fiscal year 2024.
"The Pentagon and the military-industrial complex have been plagued by a massive amount of waste, fraud, and financial mismanagement for decades. That is absolutely unacceptable," Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement as he unveiled the bill alongside Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa).
"If we are serious about spending taxpayer dollars wisely and effectively," said Sanders, "we have got to end the absurdity of the Pentagon being the only agency in the federal government that has never passed an independent audit."
In December, the Pentagon flunked its fifth consecutive audit, unable to account for more than 60% of its $3.5 trillion in total assets.
But congressional appropriators appear largely unphased as they prepare to raise the agency's budget to record levels, with some working to increase it beyond the topline set by the recently approved debt ceiling agreement. Watchdogs have warned that the deal includes a loophole that hawkish lawmakers could use to further inflate the Pentagon budget under the guise of aiding Ukraine.
Late Wednesday, following a lengthy markup session, the House Armed Services Committee passed its version of the National Defense Authorization Act, which proposes a total military budget of $886 billion. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) was the only committee member to vote no.
A huge chunk of the Pentagon's budget for next year is likely to go to profitable private contractors, which make a killing charging the federal government exorbitant sums for weapons and miscellaneous items, from toilet seats to ashtrays to coffee makers.
"Defense contractors are lining their pockets with taxpayer money while the Pentagon fails time and time again to pass an independent audit. It's a broken system," said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), a co-sponsor of the new bill. "We need to compel the Department of Defense to take fraud and mismanagement seriously—and we need Congress to stop inflating our nation's near-trillion-dollar defense budget."
"Putting the wants of contractors over the needs of our communities," he added, "isn't going to make our country any safer."
"If the Department of Defense cannot conduct a clean audit, as required by law, Congress should impose tough financial consequences to hold the Pentagon accountable for mismanaging taxpayer money."
If passed, the Audit the Pentagon Act of 2023 would force every component of the Defense Department that fails an audit in fiscal year 2024 to return 1% of its budget to the Treasury Department.
A fact sheet released by Sanders' office argues that "the need for this audit is clear," pointing to a Commission on Wartime Contracting in Iraq report estimating that "$31-60 billion had been lost to fraud and waste."
"Separately, the special inspector general for Afghanistan Reconstruction reported that the Pentagon could not account for $45 billion in funding for reconstruction projects," the fact sheet notes. "A recent Ernst & Young audit of the Defense Logistics Agency found that it could not properly account for some $800 million in construction projects. CBS News recently reported that defense contractors were routinely overcharging the Pentagon—and the American taxpayer—by nearly 40-50%, and sometimes as high as 4,451%."
Further examples of the Pentagon's waste and accounting failures abound.
Last month, the Government Accountability Office released a report concluding that the Pentagon can't account for F-35 parts worth millions of dollars.
Earlier this week, as The Washington Postreported, the Pentagon said it "uncovered a significant accounting error that led it to overvalue the amount of military equipment it sent to Ukraine since Russia's invasion last year—by $6.2 billion."
"The 'valuation errors,' as a Pentagon spokeswoman put it, will allow the Pentagon to send more weapons to Ukraine now before going to Congress to request more money," the Post noted.
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), chair of the Senate Finance Committee and a supporter of the Audit the Pentagon Act, said Wednesday that "taxpayers can't keep writing blank checks—they deserve long-overdue transparency from the Pentagon about wasteful defense spending."
"If the Department of Defense cannot conduct a clean audit, as required by law," said Wyden, "Congress should impose tough financial consequences to hold the Pentagon accountable for mismanaging taxpayer money."
Republican senators blocked what Democrats called "four commonsense bills to protect women's fundamental freedoms."
Pro-choice Democrats in both chambers of Congress took steps to protect and expand reproductive rights across the United States on Wednesday, nearly one year since the U.S. Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.
Almost a half-century after the high court affirmed the constitutional right to pre-viability abortion with Roe v. Wade, right-wing justices reversed that position last June, further fueling relentless attacks on reproductive freedom at all levels of government.
Led by Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Senate Democrats on Wednesday afternoon attempted to pass by unanimous consent what they called "four commonsense bills to protect women's fundamental freedoms."
After the Republicans prevented passage of the four proposals, Murray, the Senate assistant Democratic leader, said that "none of these should be controversial" and slammed the GOP objections as "shameful."
Ahead of the attempts to advance the legislative package, the senator stressed that "every day, women across our country are confronting a dystopian reality: one where Republican politicians have the final say in their healthcare decisions."
"Women are forced to stay pregnant against their will—even when their health and lives are at risk, doctors in some states are having to deny patients the lifesaving care they need or risk being sent to jail, and other providers—in states like mine—are being pushed to the breaking point trying to serve an influx of patients from out of state," she noted. "The fallout has been devastating."
KFF survey results released Wednesday show that OB-GYNs across the United States say Dobbs has majorly impacted care, with providers reporting cases in which patients were unable to obtain an abortion they sought and faced constraints on the management of miscarriages and pregnancy-related medical emergencies.
"Large shares of OB-GYNs believe that the Dobbs decision has also exacerbated pregnancy-related mortality (64%), racial and ethnic inequities in maternal health (70%), and made it harder to attract new OB-GYNs to the field (55%)," KFF said.
As Molly Longman wrote for Cosmopolitan on Wednesday: "In the year since the Supreme Court plunged reproductive rights into chaos with its decision on Dobbs, a lot has gone down—much of it dismaying, dangerous, vile, problematic, and…dare we say…shitty. Alongside the devastation, though, there have also been hopeful developments, which prove that when people are unwilling to give up the fight, there is room for light, possibility, and collective power."
Longman cataloged "all the major milestones you should know," from "shitty" developments such as GOP-led states enacting abortion bans and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) proposing a nationwide 15-week ban to "hopeful" moments like Kansas voters rejecting an anti-abortion amendment and governors in several states taking action to protect patients and providers.
In the U.S. House of Representatives—narrowly controlled by Republicans—a trio of Democratic congresswomen on Wednesday moved to force a vote on the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA), which would restore the right to access abortion care nationwide.
Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), who authored WHPA, along with Congressional Pro-Choice Caucus Co-Chairs Diana DeGette (D-Colo.) and Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) filed a discharge petition for the legislation. If the petition receives 218 signatures, the bill must receive a floor vote, despite any objections from chamber leadership, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
"With House Republicans beholden to their extreme MAGA members, they refuse to restore and strengthen Americans' reproductive rights," said Chu. "I am beyond proud to work with House Democratic leadership and the Pro-Choice Caucus to offer the Women's Health Protection Act in a discharge petition to force accountability for their inaction. House members who do not add their signature are telling Americans that they shouldn't have the freedom to make their own healthcare decisions."
The developments on Capitol Hill came as advocates are preparing to mark the official one-year anniversary of Dobbs on Saturday with demonstrations across the country.
"We know there is power in numbers, and together we will send an unmistakable message that Roe may have fallen, but we are still fighting, and we won't stop until we win!" say organizers, including All Above All Action Fund, National Women's Law Center, NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ultraviolet, and Women's March.
Members of the Biden administration are also speaking out this week. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night was featured in an MSNBC special about Dobbs, during which she said that "this issue is so fundamentally about freedom."
First Lady Jill Biden on Tuesday hosted a White House conversation about Dobbs. While assuring those in attendance that President Joe Biden "is doing everything he can to fight back," the first lady also emphasized that "the only way we can ensure that every woman has the fundamental freedoms she deserves is for Congress to make the protections of Roe v. Wade the law of the land once again."
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Friday plans to visit a Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois, where abortions are still legal, then head to a facility 20 minutes away, in St. Louis, Missouri, where abortion is now illegal.
That's according toAxios, which noted that the latter clinic is "where Becerra was giving remarks last year when the Dobbs decision dropped." This year, the secretary's roundtable and press conference will focus on the "tale of two states," and the impact of last year's ruling throughout the country.
"We are here today because fossil fuel-funded climate disinformation and obstruction is directly causing systemic financial risks to the economy and to the federal budget," said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.
The U.S. Senate Budget Committee on Wednesday held a hearing examining the role of fossil fuel industry dark money in thwarting meaningful action to tackle the worsening climate emergency.
The Wednesday morning hearing—entitled "Dollars and Degrees: Investigating Fossil Fuel Dark Money's Systemic Threats to Climate and the Federal Budget"—was held to "explore the insidious role that secretive fossil fuel money has played in exposing us to those forecast economic and budgetary catastrophes," according to Senate Budget Committee Chair Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).
So-called "dark money" refers to undisclosed independent expenditures meant to influence the outcome of elections. Such spending has proliferated following the U.S. Supreme Court's 2010 Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission ruling.
"The dangers that responsible experts have warned about are occurring," Whitehouse said during the hearing. "Sea levels are rising, and wildfires are intensifying, as we saw with the smoke a couple of weeks ago. Insurers are fleeing high-risk coastal and wildfire areas."
Whitehouse continued:
The fossil fuel industry's disinformation campaign has penetrated right here into this committee room, via witnesses from organizations like the Cato Institute, the Heritage Foundation, the American Enterprise Institute, and the Competitive Enterprise Institute, which through 2021 have collectively received over half a billion dollars from fossil fuel-related interests. And that's only the money that we know about.
We are here today because fossil fuel-funded climate disinformation and obstruction is directly causing systemic financial risks to the economy and to the federal budget.
Climate and environmental advocates welcomed Wednesday's hearing.
"In the 2022 election cycle, the oil and gas industry funneled more than $50 million to support their back-pocket candidates in the closest races," Greenpeace USA policy and political director Alice Madden said in a statement. "These same candidates continually present a false choice between a healthy economy and a healthy planet. Today we saw that with fossil fuels we get neither."
"Between 2010 and 2019, the United States experienced 119 climate disasters that each caused damages of $1 billion or more. That's more than double the previous decade," Madden continued.
"The consequences of the climate crisis are wreaking havoc on our health and our economy," she added. "We have many options to tackle it by transitioning to a clean energy economy that will create up to 25 million good-paying jobs across every ZIP code in America, jump-starting the economic recovery and positioning America to compete in a world that runs on clean technologies, not fossil fuels."
"By exposing the truth and holding those responsible accountable, we can chart a course toward a sustainable and equitable future for all."
Kathy Mulvey, the accountability campaigner at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said in a statement that "it's encouraging to see Congress take steps to investigate the role of so-called "dark money" in the fossil fuel industry's relentless efforts to preserve its dangerous and unjust business model at the expense of the well-being of people across the country and around the world."
"It has become abundantly clear that those who benefit most from a fossil fuel-dependent economy will stop at nothing to obscure science, confuse the public and policymakers, and block action to limit the worst effects of climate change," Mulvey continued. "It is alarming to see elected officials parrot fossil fuel industry talking points and support the manipulation of public perception as the toll of the climate crisis mounts."
"Further investigation of the fossil fuel industry's dark money, disinformation campaigns, and extensive influence on our political, economic, and social systems is urgently needed in order to minimize suffering, save lives, and protect our planet," Mulvey added. "By exposing the truth and holding those responsible accountable, we can chart a course toward a sustainable and equitable future for all."