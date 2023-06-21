Biden Administration Retains Key Trump-era Extinction Policies

OUR MID-YEAR CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
The Biden administration today proposed revisions to Trump-era regulations that severely weakened protections for our nation’s most imperiled animals and plants, keeping in place some of the most significant rollbacks to the Endangered Species Act in the law’s 50-year history.
“This disappointing proposal fails to protect our nation’s endangered plants and animals. It restores pieces of the Endangered Species Act but keeps many of the disastrous Trump-era provisions in place,” said Stephanie Kurose, senior endangered species policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “If federal officials truly wanted to stem the extinction crisis, they’d restore the full power of the Act and overhaul the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act, we need bold, transformative action, not more policy half measures.”
Today’s proposal restores protections for threatened species and includes a provision that prohibits consideration of economic impacts when deciding to protect species. It also removes barriers to designate critical habitat for climate-impacted species and to designate unoccupied areas as critical habitat.
The proposal, however, retains a number of harmful provisions governing the responsibility of federal agencies to avoid jeopardizing protected species or adversely modifying their critical habitat. In particular, it retains a definition of adverse modification that requires federal actions to affect species’ critical habitat “as a whole” before real habitat protections are put in place.
This is especially harmful for species like the northern spotted owl, polar bear or gulf sturgeon that have large critical habitat designations but are still at risk of extinction. For example, the Forest Service wouldn’t be required to mitigate harm caused by clearcutting old-growth trees in spotted owl habitat unless the logging project affected the owls’ entire 9 million-acre critical habitat.
“The administration’s proposal does nothing to address the fact that endangered species are dying a death by a thousand cuts,” said Kurose. “This is a major omission that shortchanges not only species like the spotted owl, but also the ecosystems they and all of us depend on for our survival. There’s just no way to ensure the survival and recovery of plants and animals without protecting the places they live.”
The proposal also lets federal agencies off the hook for past harms to endangered species from things like dam or highway construction by deeming these projects part of the “environmental baseline.” It also absolves the agencies for much of the damage caused by interrelated actions they facilitate, such as urban growth from highway expansion or increased global warming from emissions related to federal oil and gas leasing.
Last year, the Center filed a legal petition urging the wildlife agencies to undo the Trump-era rollbacks to the Act and pushing for ambitious new regulatory safeguards that strengthen all aspects of the law. Today’s proposal offers no new protections for endangered and threatened species.
"This legal action underscores how critical it is to have a president in the White House who will fight for lower health costs for Americans," said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden.
Aiming to protect wealthy pharmaceutical companies from any reduction in their tens of billions of dollars in annual profits or lavish CEO compensation packages, the industry's biggest lobbying group on Wednesday announced a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its policy allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices for consumers.
Part of the Inflation Reduction Act that was passed last year, the Medicare negotiation provision has been a key demand of progressives including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for several years, as the United States pays more per person for prescribed drugs than any other country and nearly a third of Americans said in one survey last year that they have avoided taking medications due to costs.
Although a Congressional Budget Office analysis found last year that allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices would save the U.S. nearly $290 billion in new revenue and savings over a decade, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) on Wednesday became the latest pro-industry group to sue over the provision, arguing the law is unconstitutional.
PhRMA argued in a court filing in the Western District of Texas that the provision violates the constitutional requirement for checks and balances by placing too much authority in the hands of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the due process clause by denying drug companies input regarding pricing, and the Eighth Amendment's ban on "excessive" fines due to the excise tax Big Pharma companies will be required to pay if they refuse to negotiate.
Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said it was "no surprise" that pharmaceutical companies want to stop Medicare from saving millions of senior citizens out-of-pocket costs—and warned that they'll likely be successful if a Republican candidate wins the presidency in 2024.
"I expect the Biden administration to vigorously defend Medicare's bargaining power so seniors will see the lower drug prices they expect," said Wyden. "This legal action underscores how critical it is to have a president in the White House who will fight for lower health costs for Americans. I have deep concerns that a Republican administration would roll out the red carpet for Big Pharma and once again ban Medicare from negotiating lower drug prices."
PhRMA was joined by the National Infusion Center Association and the Global Colon Cancer Association in the legal challenge, which follows a lawsuit filed by drugmaker Merck earlier this month. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Bristol Myers Squibb have also sued over the provision this month, with the latter claiming, as PhRMA did Wednesday, that the law is "bad for innovation."
"We remain very concerned about the impact this law will have on patients and future innovation," PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl said.
The economic justice campaign Unrig Our Economy said Big Pharma is fighting any provision to help Medicare beneficiaries "while hardworking families struggle to pay for lifesaving medicine."
\u201cWish we were shocked but we're not \n\nWhile hard working families struggle to pay for life saving medicine, @PhRMA , @Merck\u00a0 and @bmsnews, and @USChamber are suing the government for letting Medicare negotiate for lower drug prices\n\nhttps://t.co/GN02FLksUK\u201d— Unrig Our Economy (@Unrig Our Economy) 1687364021
PhRMA is seeking a permanent injunction to stop the negotiation process, three months before the government is scheduled to choose the first 10 drugs to which the provision will apply. The new prices are set to take effect in 2026.
"We will vigorously defend the president's drug price negotiation law, which is already helping to lower healthcare costs for seniors and people with disabilities," a spokesperson for HHS told The Hill. "The law is on our side."
The Student Borrower Protection Center said the right-wing justice "must immediately recuse" due to his ties to a billionaire with connections to opponents of student debt relief.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Wednesday faced calls to recuse himself from two high-profile cases that will soon decide the fate of President Joe Biden's student debt cancellation plan after a ProPublica report revealed the judge's ties to Paul Singer, a billionaire with financial connections to right-wing groups backing efforts to block relief for tens of millions of borrowers.
In a letter to Alito on Wednesday, the Student Borrower Protection Center (SBPC) noted that Singer—a hedge fund tycoon whose private jet flew Alito to Alaska for a fishing trip in 2008—has "direct and indirect financial ties" to parties in Biden v. Nebraska and U.S. Department of Education v. Brown, cases brought by opponents of student debt cancellation.
"The U.S. Department of Education v. Brown litigants, student loan borrowers named Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor, were identified by a shadowy nonprofit organization known as the Job Creators Network," SBPC's letter states. "This entity, which advocates for extreme, right-wing positions on a range of issues, has been the recipient of an undisclosed amount of financial support from right-wing donors and has used these resources to publicly wage the legal fight to dismantle student debt relief."
SBPC's letter points out that the Judicial Crisis Network—a right-wing group that counts Singer as a major donor—"has provided at least $150,000 in direct financial support to the Job Creators Network since 2015, including $50,000 in 2020."
"Dark money moves in the shadows. Alito's SCOTUS gutted any guardrails around money in politics," said Mike Pierce, SBPC's executive director. "We don't know everywhere Singer's billions flow. But we do know that Singer has been linked to the Judicial Crisis Network."
Additionally, the group's letter highlights the fact that the Manhattan Institute—a conservative think tank whose board of trustees Singer chairs—"filed a consolidated amicus curiae brief urging the Supreme Court to strike down student debt relief."
"Taken together, these direct and indirect ties to parties and amici in these lawsuits raise significant questions about your ability to remain impartial, particularly given your documented history as a beneficiary of Mr. Singer's largesse," reads the new letter to Alito. "There is only one path forward: you must recuse yourself in both Brown and Nebraska."
\u201c[BREAKING] Building on @propublica's bombshell exposing Justice Alito's ties to billionaire investor Paul Singer, we dug into Singer's support for litigants in the SCOTUS student debt relief cases.\n\nThis is #corruption.\n\nAlito must immediately recuse.\n\nhttps://t.co/LccKKuEUK2\u201d— Student Borrower Protection Center (@Student Borrower Protection Center) 1687361577
The letter was sent hours after ProPublica published a bombshell story on Alito's previously undisclosed 2008 trip to Alaska on Singer's private jet—an excursion organized by Leonard Leo, the longtime head of the Federalist Society who has played a central role in the rightward shift of the U.S. judiciary.
Following the 2008 trip, Alito did not recuse from cases involving Singer's hedge fund.
ProPublica's reporting prompted fresh outcry over the Supreme Court's lack of a binding code of ethics, which has opened the door to what critics say is flagrant corruption. In April, ProPublicarevealed that Justice Clarence Thomas has been secretly accepting luxury trips from conservative billionaire Harlan Crow, also a right-wing megadonor, for more than two decades.
"The Supreme Court is mired in an ethical catastrophe that threatens its fundamental credibility," Brett Edkins, managing director of policy and political affairs for the progressive advocacy group Stand Up America, said in a statement Wednesday. "Once again, a conservative Supreme Court justice has been discovered to have accepted luxury travel and gifts from an ultrarich GOP donor with business before the court."
The high court is expected to hand down its hugely consequential ruling on the Biden administration's student debt relief plan before the end of the month as advocates work to highlight the fundamental flaws in the plaintiffs' case for blocking relief.
During oral arguments in February, Alito joined his fellow right-wing justices in expressing skepticism over the administration's plan, rehashing the debt cancellation opponents' insistence that the program is unfair to those who wouldn't directly benefit from the relief.
SBPC argued Wednesday that by Alito's own professed ethical standards, he should not be participating in the debt relief cases.
In its letter to Alito on Wednesday, SBPC cites the judge's statement during his 2006 confirmation process that his "personal practice" is to recuse from cases in which "any possible question might arise" regarding his impartiality.
"The appearance of corruption—your ties to Mr. Singer, and his ties to organizations with business before the court in Brown and Nebraska—clear the high ethical bar you established for yourself," the letter states.
"There is no humane way to kill a whale at sea, and so we urge the minister to make this a permanent ban," said Humane Society International's Europe director.
Citing animal welfare concerns, Iceland's government is suspending this summer's whale hunt through the end of August, a move cheered by marine conservationists—who are pressing for a permanent whaling ban.
Icelandic Minister of Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries Svandís Svavarsdóttir—a member of the Left-Green Movement, which leads a three-party ruling coalition—explained Tuesday that "I have made the decision to temporarily stop whaling in light of the unequivocal opinion of the council of animal welfare specialists," according to a translation by Iceland Review.
"The conditions of the Act on Animal Welfare are inescapable in my mind: If the government and license-holders cannot guarantee welfare requirements, this activity does not have a future," she added, raising whaling opponents' hopes for a permanent ban.
\u201c\ud83d\udce2BREAKING: #Iceland has temporarily suspended whaling in response to the diminishing support for this practice. Hvalur, the last remaining whaling company in Iceland, had already declared its final season due to declining profits. \ud83d\udc4f\ud83d\udc33\n\nRead more \ud83d\udc47\nhttps://t.co/fsOYWMOjnT\u201d— Sea Shepherd (@Sea Shepherd) 1687357610
Svavarsdóttir's decision follows the publication this week of a report by the country's Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) that called last season's whale hunt illegal because it did not meet the standards required by the Icelandic Animal Welfare Act.
"This is a major milestone in compassionate whale conservation. Humane Society International is thrilled at this news and praises Minister Svavarsdóttir for ending the senseless whale killing which will spare hundreds of minke and imperiled fin whales from agonizing and protracted deaths," the advocacy group's Europe executive director Rudd Tombrock said in a statement.
"There is no humane way to kill a whale at sea, and so we urge the minister to make this a permanent ban," Tombrock added. "Whales already face so many serious threats in the oceans from pollution, climate change, entanglement in fish nets, and ship strikes, that ending cruel commercial whaling is the only ethical conclusion."
\u201cHUGE NEWS! Whaling has been BANNED in Iceland till the 31st of August 2023! \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc0b\ud83d\udc99 \n\nThe Ethical Review Board came to the conclusion that there is no way to kill whales ethically, and in the light of those findings @svandissvavarsdottir minister decided to stop the whaling season\u201d— Jason Momoa (@Jason Momoa) 1687283964
Speaking after last year's Icelandic whaling season, Sharon Livermore, the director for marine conservation at the Massachusetts-based International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) noted that "studies have shown that it can take up to 25 minutes for a whale to die after being shot with an explosive harpoon."
"This summer, one fin whale was landed with four harpoons in its body. This tragic example indicates that many whales suffer a slow and agonizing death because of whaling," she added. "It is unbearable to imagine how these animals must suffer."
Danny Groves of the U.K.-based group Whale and Dolphin Conservation wrote on Tuesday:
Aside from the issues with the killing methods, the MAST report's expert panel also concluded that it is not possible to determine the sex of a whale from the ship or whether they are about to kill a pregnant female or a lactating mother with a calf. The chances of surviving for motherless whale calves are negligible. Hunting is also not possible without following the whales for some time before shooting, which causes stress and fear, and killing them is not possible in a quick and painless manner.
Referring to Iceland, Robert Read, who heads the U.K. branch of the direct action group Sea Shepherd, said that "if whaling can't be done humanely here... it can't be done humanely anywhere."
"Whales are architects for the ocean," Read added. "They help boost biodiversity, they help fight climate change by affecting the carbon cycling process."
\u201cThere will be no whaling in Iceland this summer! \ud83e\udd73\n\nThis is HUGE!\n\nTogether with the support of other marine charities and a public outcry in Iceland and abroad, we've saved around 150 fin whales from a painful and horrific death this year.\n\nThe Icelandic Government's own advice\u2026\u201d— Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) (@Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC)) 1687264902
Last summer, Hvalur—the only whaling company still operating in Iceland—slaughtered 148 fin whales in the frigid Atlantic waters around the island nation. This, despite the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) classifying fin whales as "vulnerable."
The Icelandic government allows the annual slaughter of up to 209 fin whales and 217 minke whales. While the International Whaling Commission (IWC) agreed to a global moratorium on all commercial whaling in 1986, Iceland—which is an IWC member—formally objects to the policy.
IUCN credits bans on whaling—only Iceland, Japan, and Norway allow commercial hunts—for improving the fin whale's status from "endangered" to "vulnerable" in 2018.
Hvalur previously announced that this would be its last whaling season in business, citing a decline in profits, according toEuronews Green.
"Justification is required if whaling is to be allowed," Svavarsdóttir wrote in February 2022. "It must be demonstrated that it is economically justified to renew hunting permits."
"Justification is required if whaling is to be allowed."
The minister asserted that it is "indisputable" that whaling has "not had much economic significance for the national economy in recent years."
"There is little evidence that there is any economic benefit to doing this fishing, as the companies that have a license to do so have been able to catch whales in recent years but have not done it," she continued. "There may be several reasons for this, but perhaps the simplest explanation is that sustained losses from these fisheries are the most likely."
\u201cIt's too soon to tell, but this terrific news could signal an end to whaling in Iceland forever. Fingers crossed. https://t.co/7tFP3e0Ib4\u201d— Blue Planet Society (@Blue Planet Society) 1687271125
When Japan temporarily stopped hunting whales amid international activist pressure, the country imported whale meat from Iceland. However, Svavarsdóttir noted that "the Japanese now hunt their own whale meat."
"Why, she asked, "should Iceland take the risk of maintaining fisheries that have not produced economic benefits in order to sell a product for which there is little demand?"