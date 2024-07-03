'Only One Path': Naomi Klein Says French Must Rally Around Left Coalition to Avert Fascism

Renowned Canadian author, activist, and filmmaker Noami Klein on Wednesday implored French President Emmanuel Macron to "get out of the way" while urging voters in France to rally behind the left-of-center New Popular Front coalition that analysts say represents the last hope to stop Marine Le Pen's fascist National Rally from taking power.

"There is only one path for French voters to stop the extreme racist right, whose rise has been aided and abetted at every stage by corporatist centrists led by Macron," Klein said on social media. "That path is to support the New Popular Front, running a close second in the polls."



Le Pen's viciously xenophobic National Rally (RN) triumphed in the first round of last week's French elections, winning 33.2% of the vote. New Popular Front (NFP)—an alliance of center-left parties formed last month to thwart a fascist takeover after Macron called snap elections—came in second, with 28%.



Macron's centrist Ensemble coalition finished third with 22.4% of the vote. Critics accused the embattled president of grossly miscalculating support for the far-right.



Leaders of Macron's coalition and the NFP have been scrambling to stymie an RN victory in Sunday's final runoff round, saying they would withdraw candidates from races in districts where other RN opponents have better chances of winning. However, some centrists are more comfortable with far-right rule than they are with progressive left policies, and that worries Klein.



"History tells us that fascism wins when anti-fascist forces refuse to come together to defeat it, with the center fearing a strong left committed to redistribution more than the cruelties of the extreme right," she said. "The NPF has shown that it understands this terrible lesson of European history. It deserves the support of French voters."



"Macron, who created this crisis with years of uninterrupted arrogance, needs to get out of the way," she added.