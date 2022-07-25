Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A woman speaks in support of abortion rights

An activist speaks outside the Supreme Court in protest of abortion bans on September 2, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Michigan Students Walk Out of Ceremony Over Keynote Speaker's Pro-Forced Birth Views

"Keep in mind that the state of abortion rights in Michigan is very much on the line. Being quiet right now is a political choice."

Julia Conley

Pro-abortion rights advocates on social media Monday spoke out in defense of incoming medical students at University of Michigan who walked out of a ceremony to protest the keynote speaker's pro-forced birth views, pushing back against claims that the students behaved "unprofessionally."

Noting that Michigan has a decades-old state law criminalizing abortion care—which for now is blocked by a temporary injunction—Dr. Karen Gibbins said that accusations of unprofessionalism are coming from "the same people who help anti-abortion people get and maintain positions of power."

The students walked out of their white coat ceremony—an official welcoming of the incoming class of medical students—as keynote speaker Dr. Kristin Collier began her address.

Collier has shared her anti-choice views on social media and spoke on a so-called "pro-life feminism" panel in April 2019 at University of Notre Dame.

"We are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care."

"I can't not lament the violence directed at my prenatal sisters in the act of abortion, done in the name of autonomy," Collier said on Twitter in May, weeks before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and ended abortion rights for millions of Americans.

Current and incoming students at the University of Michigan Medical School gathered more than 340 signatures on a petition calling on the school to select another speaker, arguing that Collier's support for keeping specific forms of medical care out of reach for patients is "antithetical to the tenets of reproductive justice."

"While we support the rights of freedom of speech and religion, an anti-choice speaker as a representative of the University of Michigan undermines the university's position on abortion and supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care," reads the petition. "This is not simply a disagreement on personal opinion; through our demand we are standing up in solidarity against groups who are trying to take away human rights and restrict medical care."

Planned Parenthood of Michigan filed a lawsuit in April in the state Court of Claims, challenging a 1931 ban on abortion care. A preliminary injunction was granted in May and the case against the law is proceeding.

"Keep in mind that the state of abortion rights in Michigan is very much on the line," said Gibbins. "Being quiet right now is a political choice."

Amit Narang, a regulatory policy advocate at government watchdog Public Citizen, added that the support of anti-choice laws by medical providers is "unprofessional," not the students' walkout.

"You know what's 'unprofessional'? Preventing a doctor from doing what's best for the health of the patient," said Narang. "And forcing a doctor to force a patient to do something against their will."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Marc Short

Pence's Ex-Chief of Staff and White House Lawyer Testified to Jan. 6 Grand Jury

The DOJ's grand jury, said one legal expert, "is finally going for the jugular: It's targeting Trump's role in criminally pressuring his own VP to help him overturn his 2020 loss to Biden."

Jessica Corbett ·

Bernie Sanders

Sanders Shreds Big Tech's $76 Billion 'Corporate Welfare' Payday in CHIPS Act

"Bottom line: Let us rebuild the U.S. microchip industry, but let's do it in a way that benefits all of our society, not just a handful of wealthy, profitable, and powerful corporations."

Brett Wilkins ·

A woman speaks in support of abortion rights

Michigan Students Walk Out of Ceremony Over Keynote Speaker's Pro-Forced Birth Views

"Keep in mind that the state of abortion rights in Michigan is very much on the line. Being quiet right now is a political choice."

Julia Conley ·

Fossil Free Research

Student Climate Campaigners Welcome 'Momentous Victory' at Cambridge

Advocates say that while renaming the BP Institute would be "symbolically important," adopting a policy to reject "all fossil fuel industry funding and research partnerships" is what's needed.

Jessica Corbett ·

Activists participate in a rally urging the expansion of Social Security benefits in front of the White House July 13, 2015

Around Half of US Seniors Living Alone Can't Afford Basic Expenses: Study

"There's a myth that Social Security and Medicare miraculously take care of all of people's needs in older age. The reality is they don't, and far too many people are one crisis away from economic insecurity."

Brett Wilkins ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.