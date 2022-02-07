Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Sen. Ron Johnson speaks at a congressional hearing

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) speaks during a Senate Budget Committee hearing on February 10, 2021. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

'Time for Him to Go': Ron Johnson Says He Won't Fight for Wisconsin Jobs

"Don't electeds usually try to get more jobs for their constituents? Not if your name is Ron Johnson," quipped Wisconsin progressive Randy Bryce.

Jake Johnson

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson faced a torrent of backlash over the weekend for publicly admitting that he won't pressure a Wisconsin manufacturer to locate around 1,000 new jobs in his home state rather than in South Carolina, which has some of the most anti-union labor laws in the nation.

"Johnson just said he wouldn't lift a finger to make sure the new USPS truck is built here in Wisconsin."

"It's not like we don't have enough jobs here in Wisconsin," Johnson said Saturday, a line that's almost certain to become Democratic Party ad material as the two-term Republican senator campaigns for reelection in the crucial battleground state.

"I wouldn't insert myself to demand that anything be manufactured here using federal funds in Wisconsin," Johnson told reporters when asked about the U.S. Postal Service's 10-year contract with Oshkosh Defense, the Wisconsin-based company that USPS tapped to produce its "Next Generation Delivery Vehicle."

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, one of several Democrats running for Johnson's seat, called the Republican senator's remarks "outrageous" and argued it is "time for him to go."

"This is absurd," Barnes wrote in a Twitter post on Sunday. "Ron Johnson just said he wouldn't lift a finger to make sure the new USPS truck is built here in Wisconsin. In Oshkosh, where he's from!"

Watch Johnson's comments:

On top of environmentalists' warnings about the climate impact of the USPS contract—which is for the production of a fleet of largely gasoline-powered vehicles—labor advocates and Wisconsinites have voiced outrage over Oshkosh Defense's plan to manufacture the postal delivery trucks with non-union labor in South Carolina.

Oshkosh Defense employees represented by the United Auto Workers are pressuring the company to reverse its decision, but Johnson indicated Saturday that he views South Carolina's anti-union laws as a positive.

"In the end, I think when using federal tax dollars, you want to spend those in the most efficient way and if it's more efficient, more effective to spend those in other states, I don't have a real problem with that," said the senator.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) tweeted in response to Johnson that "it's my job to support job creation in Wisconsin and I want the trucks built here."

"To me, it's simple—I want Oshkosh Defense to manufacture trucks in Oshkosh with Wisconsin workers," Baldwin wrote.

Randy Bryce, a former U.S. House candidate in Wisconsin's 1st Congressional District, also weighed in, asking, "Don't electeds usually try to get more jobs for their constituents?"

"Not if your name is Ron Johnson," Bryce added.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Sen. Ron Johnson speaks at a congressional hearing

'Time for Him to Go': Ron Johnson Says He Won't Fight for Wisconsin Jobs

"Don't electeds usually try to get more jobs for their constituents? Not if your name is Ron Johnson," quipped Wisconsin progressive Randy Bryce.

Jake Johnson ·

Protesters outside the Canadian consulate in New York City rally against the Coastal GasLink Pipeline and in solidarity with the Wet'Suwet'en First Nations people on February 18, 2020. (Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images)

First Nations Land Defenders File Submission to UN Human Rights Council

"Wet'suwet'en is an international frontline to protect the rights of Indigenous peoples and to prevent climate change."

Brett Wilkins ·

Protesters in Ottawa

Far-Right, Anti-Vax Factions in US and Beyond Rally Around Ottawa 'Siege'

With the so-called "Freedom Convoy" in its second week, similar protests are reportedly being planned in the U.S. and throughout Europe.

Julia Conley ·

Union members march during a rally

Biden White House Unveils Plan to Bolster Unions as Membership Falls

One critic argued the plan is nowhere near sufficient, warning that "none of the recommendations are substantial enough to move the needle on union density."

Jake Johnson ·

Amazon Employees for Climate Justice lead a walk-out and rally at the company's headquarters to demand that leaders take action on climate change in Seattle, Washington on September 20, 2019.

Study Exposes How World's Biggest Corporations Embellish Climate Progress

"Without more regulation, this will continue," said one critic. "We need governments and regulatory bodies to step up and put an end to this greenwashing trend."

Kenny Stancil ·

Support our work.

We are independent, non-profit, advertising-free and 100% reader supported.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Subscribe to our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values.
Direct to your inbox.

Subscribe to our Newsletter.

Common Dreams, Inc. Founded 1997. Registered 501(c3) Non-Profit | Privacy Policy
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.