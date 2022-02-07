'Time for Him to Go': Ron Johnson Says He Won't Fight for Wisconsin Jobs

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson faced a torrent of backlash over the weekend for publicly admitting that he won\u0026#039;t pressure a Wisconsin manufacturer to locate around 1,000 new jobs in his home state rather than in South Carolina, which has some of the most anti-union labor laws in the nation.\r\n\r\n\u0022Johnson just said he wouldn\u0026#039;t lift a finger to make sure the new USPS truck is built here in Wisconsin.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s not like we don\u0026#039;t have enough jobs here in Wisconsin,\u0022 Johnson said Saturday, a line that\u0026#039;s almost certain to become Democratic Party ad material as the two-term Republican senator campaigns for reelection in the crucial battleground state.\r\n\r\n\u0022I wouldn\u0026#039;t insert myself to demand that anything be manufactured here using federal funds in Wisconsin,\u0022 Johnson told reporters when asked about the U.S. Postal Service\u0026#039;s 10-year contract with Oshkosh Defense, the Wisconsin-based company that USPS tapped to produce its \u0022Next Generation Delivery Vehicle.\u0022\r\n\r\nWisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, one of several Democrats running for Johnson\u0026#039;s seat, called the Republican senator\u0026#039;s remarks \u0022outrageous\u0022 and argued it is \u0022time for him to go.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is absurd,\u0022 Barnes wrote in a Twitter post on Sunday. \u0022Ron Johnson just said he wouldn\u0026#039;t lift a finger to make sure the new USPS truck is built here in Wisconsin. In Oshkosh, where he\u0026#039;s from!\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch Johnson\u0026#039;s comments:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn top of environmentalists\u0026#039; warnings about the climate impact of the USPS contract—which is for the production of a fleet of largely gasoline-powered vehicles—labor advocates and Wisconsinites have voiced outrage over Oshkosh Defense\u0026#039;s plan to manufacture the postal delivery trucks with non-union labor in South Carolina.\r\n\r\nOshkosh Defense employees represented by the United Auto Workers are pressuring the company to reverse its decision, but Johnson indicated Saturday that he views South Carolina\u0026#039;s anti-union laws as a positive.\r\n\r\n\u0022In the end, I think when using federal tax dollars, you want to spend those in the most efficient way and if it\u0026#039;s more efficient, more effective to spend those in other states, I don\u0026#039;t have a real problem with that,\u0022 said the senator.\r\n\r\nSen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) tweeted in response to Johnson that \u0022it\u0026#039;s my job to support job creation in Wisconsin and I want the trucks built here.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022To me, it\u0026#039;s simple—I want Oshkosh Defense to manufacture trucks in Oshkosh with Wisconsin workers,\u0022 Baldwin wrote.\r\n\r\nRandy Bryce, a former U.S. House candidate in Wisconsin\u0026#039;s 1st Congressional District, also weighed in, asking, \u0022Don\u0026#039;t electeds usually try to get more jobs for their constituents?\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Not if your name is Ron Johnson,\u0022 Bryce added.