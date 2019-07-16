'Good,' Says Elizabeth Warren, After Billionaire Right-Winger Peter Thiel Says She's 2020 Democrat He Is 'Most Scared By'

"Good."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren had just one word to say on Tuesday after billionaire right-winger Peter Thiel said she was the "dangerous one" among all the current 2020 presidential candidates.

Thiel, the uber wealthy co-founder of Paypal and a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump, told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Monday night that the Democratic candidate he was "most scared" of was Warren. "You know," Thiel said, "I think she's the one who's actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think—the thing that I think matters by far the most."

Similar to what Sen. Bernie Sanders did last week when he put out an "anti-endorsement list of billionaire CEOs and Wall Street bankers" to celebrate the kind of opposition his campaign is receiving from the wealthy and powerful, Warren didn't have much to say about Thiel's remarks, but made it clear that the one word was probably enough.