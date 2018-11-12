Published on
by

'You Sound Nervous': Gillum Mocks Trump as President Demands End to Florida Recount

"Ignore the rantings of this president and count every vote," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on Twitter

by
0 Comments
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the McKenzie Arena November 4, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally  at the McKenzie Arena November 4, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Once again showing complete disdain for the democratic process as Florida, Arizona, and Georgia continue to tally votes from last week's midterm elections, President Donald Trump fired off a conspiracy-filled and fact-free tweet on Monday claiming without evidence that Florida ballots have been "massively infected" by fraud and demanding an end to the state's legally required recounts.

"The Florida election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged," Trump declared, referring to the state's GOP Senate and gubernatorial candidates, respectively. "An honest vote count is no longer possible—ballots massively infected. Must go with election night!"

The president's tweet comes as Florida is holding recounts for its Senate, gubernatorial, and agriculture commissioner races after all three were deemed too close to officially call. Trump endorsed both Scott and DeSantis, so unsurprisingly he said they should be declared the winners even with many ballots left to count.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum—who conceded the race to DeSantis last week but withdrew that concession on Saturday as his Republican opponent's lead quickly evaporated—responded to Trump's tweet with a simple jab: "You sound nervous."

In the days leading up to last week's midterm elections, Trump has been drumming up hysteria about so-called "voter fraud," a right-wing bogeyman for which there is virtually zero evidence.

As Common Dreams reported, Trump's Justice Department sent election "monitors" to 35 voting locations in 19 states the day before the midterm elections in a move civil rights groups argued was a blatant attempt to intimidate voters and suppress turnout.

Trump's call on Monday for Florida to halt its recounts fits with a pattern of GOP attempts to stop vote tallying efforts when the results appear to be headed in an unfavorable direction.

Responding to Trump's demand on Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote on Twitter that the president's call further shows that he "is an authoritarian leader who does not believe in democracy."

"The election officials in Florida, Georgia, and Arizona must ignore the rantings of this president and count every vote," Sanders concluded.

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do.

Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
U.S.
,
Donald Trump, Florida, Democracy, Voting Rights, Election 2018