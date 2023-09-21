To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Senator Bernie Sanders
Chairman Sanders Statement on HELP Committee Bipartisan Passage of Historic Primary Care and Workforce Legislation

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, on Thursday issued the following statement after the committee passed the Bipartisan Primary Care and Health Workforce Act:

“Everyone in America understands that our health care system is broken and getting worse. Despite spending twice as much per capita as any other nation, millions of Americans are unable to access the primary care and dental care they desperately need and we have a massive shortage of doctors, nurses, dentists and mental health professionals.

“With today’s passage of bipartisan legislation in the Senate HELP Committee, we are beginning to address that crisis. I’m pleased this legislation passed with a strong bipartisan 14-7 vote.

“I especially want to thank Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) for his hard work on this legislation. Together, we will work with Senate leadership in the coming weeks to move this bill forward and ensure that millions more Americans can get the health care they deserve.”

