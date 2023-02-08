To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Food & Water Watch
Biden’s SOTU Energy Agenda is a Muddle of Dangerous Contradictions

"Rather than pushing for a quicker end to fossil fuels, Biden is approving new drilling at a quicker pace than Trump did."

Last night in his State of the Union address, President Biden remarked on a number of topics related to his climate and energy agenda, including related provisions of the recently-passed Inflation Reduction Act. In response, Food & Water Watch Executive Director Wenonah Hauter issued the following statement:

"Last night President Biden rightly identified the climate crisis as an existential threat driven by the fossil fuel industry. Yet his energy agenda boldly encourages expanded oil and gas drilling and fracking across the country. Rather than pushing for a quicker end to fossil fuel development, President Biden is approving new drilling at a quicker pace than Trump did. There couldn’t be a greater contradiction in Biden’s statements and actions.

"President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act is wasting billions to encourage fossil fuel industry-promoted schemes like carbon capture and hydrogen energy, and he’s pushing to increase fossil fuel exports around the world.
"Meanwhile, fossil fuel giants including BP and Shell are already walking back weak commitments to reduce emissions, seeing no reason to act on climate when the administration is giving them the green light to keep drilling and fracking.

If President Biden really wanted to rein in exorbitant fossil fuel industry profits, he would act to halt their polluting, climate-killing practices – not encourage them."

