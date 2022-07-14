Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Kristalina Georgieva

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the IMF Women's Forum on July 29, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Cory Hancock/IMF/flickr/cc)

'It's Only Getting Worse': IMF Chief Says Global Recession Risk Rising

"It is going to be a tough 2022—and possibly an even tougher 2023," warned Kristalina Georgieva, who heads the neoliberal financial institution.

Brett Wilkins

The global economic outlook has "darkened significantly," with the world facing an elevated risk of a recession within the next year, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday.

"Multiple crises facing the world have intensified."

"It is going to be a tough 2022—and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession," IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva wrote in a blog post.

Georgieva's warning came ahead as finance ministers and central bank governors from Group of 20 (G20) nations meet in Bali, Indonesia this week to discuss issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, food security, soaring inflation, the Covid-19 pandemic, debt, and the climate emergency.

"When the G20 last met in April, the IMF had just cut its global growth forecast to 3.6% for this year and next—and we warned this could get worse given potential downside risks," the head of the neoliberal financial institution noted. "Since then, several of those risks have materialized—and the multiple crises facing the world have intensified."

Georgieva continued:

The human tragedy of the war in Ukraine has worsened. So, too, has its economic impact especially through commodity price shocks that are slowing growth and exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis that affects hundreds of millions of people—and especially poor people who cannot afford to feed their families.

And it's only getting worse. Inflation is higher than expected and has broadened beyond food and energy prices. This has prompted major central banks to announce further monetary tightening—which is necessary but will weigh on the recovery. Continuing pandemic-related disruptions—especially in China—and renewed bottlenecks in global supply chains have hampered economic activity.

The IMF chief called on countries to "do everything in their power" to reduce inflation, "tighten their fiscal policy," and engage in "more coordinated international action" to alleviate the cost-of-living, hunger, and supply chain crises.

"As the G20 meets to navigate the current sea of troubles," Georgieva added, "we can all take inspiration from a Balinese phrase that captures the spirit that is needed more than ever—'menyama braya,' 'everyone is a brother or sister.'" 

Eric LeCompte, executive director of the advocacy group Jubilee USA Network, called on the G20 attendees to "act quickly to prevent a recession and address food and debt crises."

"Rising interest rates mean developing countries have higher debt payments just when they need to invest more to protect their people," he said. "Countries need debt relief, not more debt."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
Yemenis inspect the scene of aerial attacks said to be carried out by aircraft of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia on January 18, 2022 in Sana'a, Yemen.

Sanders Unveils Resolution to End US Support for 'Catastrophic' Saudi-Led War in Yemen

"Congress abdicated its constitutional powers and failed to prevent our country from involving itself in this crisis," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a lead co-sponsor with Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Jessica Corbett ·

Kristalina Georgieva

'It's Only Getting Worse': IMF Chief Says Global Recession Risk Rising

"It is going to be a tough 2022—and possibly an even tougher 2023," warned Kristalina Georgieva, who heads the neoliberal financial institution.

Brett Wilkins ·

Fox interview

'This Is Sick': Indiana Doctor Investigated Over Abortion Care for Child Rape Victim

"My heart breaks for all survivors of sexual assault and abuse. I am so sad that our country is failing them when they need us most," said Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the targeted provider.

Jessica Corbett ·

Cut-the-Pentagon

House Votes Down Amendments to Cut 'Outrageous' Military Budget

"The good news is: the American people are on to the racket and mobilizing to demand a reallocation of funding away from the Pentagon and to prioritize human needs."

Brett Wilkins ·

Trump must be denounced and defrocked through the fair, transparent means that are given us to deal with such crimes, means that lie at the very heart of our collective existence. (Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

Leaked Bannon Clip Confirms Trump's False Victory Claim on Election Night Was Planned

"That's our strategy," Steve Bannon told a group of associates on October 31, 2020. "He's gonna declare himself a winner."

Kenny Stancil ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.