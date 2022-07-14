'It's Only Getting Worse': IMF Chief Says Global Recession Risk Rising

The global economic outlook has \u0022darkened significantly,\u0022 with the world facing an elevated risk of a recession within the next year, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Multiple crises facing the world have intensified.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It is going to be a tough 2022—and possibly an even tougher 2023, with increased risk of recession,\u0022 IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva wrote in a blog post.\r\n\r\nGeorgieva\u0026#039;s warning came ahead as finance ministers and central bank governors from Group of 20 (G20) nations meet in Bali, Indonesia this week to discuss issues including Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine, food security, soaring inflation, the Covid-19 pandemic, debt, and the climate emergency.\r\n\r\n\u0022When the G20 last met in April, the IMF had just cut its global growth forecast to 3.6% for this year and next—and we warned this could get worse given potential downside risks,\u0022 the head of the neoliberal financial institution noted. \u0022Since then, several of those risks have materialized—and the multiple crises facing the world have intensified.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nGeorgieva continued:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe human tragedy of the war in Ukraine has worsened. So, too, has its economic impact especially through commodity price shocks that are slowing growth and exacerbating a cost-of-living crisis that affects hundreds of millions of people—and especially poor people who cannot afford to feed their families.\r\n\r\nAnd it\u0026#039;s only getting worse. Inflation is higher than expected and has broadened beyond food and energy prices. This has prompted major central banks to announce further monetary tightening—which is necessary but will weigh on the recovery. Continuing pandemic-related disruptions—especially in China—and renewed bottlenecks in global supply chains have hampered economic activity.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe IMF chief called on countries to \u0022do everything in their power\u0022 to reduce inflation, \u0022tighten their fiscal policy,\u0022 and engage in \u0022more coordinated international action\u0022 to alleviate the cost-of-living, hunger, and supply chain crises.\r\n\r\n\u0022As the G20 meets to navigate the current sea of troubles,\u0022 Georgieva added, \u0022we can all take inspiration from a Balinese phrase that captures the spirit that is needed more than ever—\u0026#039;menyama braya,\u0026#039; \u0026#039;everyone is a brother or sister.\u0026#039;\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nEric LeCompte, executive director of the advocacy group Jubilee USA Network, called on the G20 attendees to \u0022act quickly to prevent a recession and address food and debt crises.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Rising interest rates mean developing countries have higher debt payments just when they need to invest more to protect their people,\u0022 he said. \u0022Countries need debt relief, not more debt.\u0022