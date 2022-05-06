After Court OKs 'Ethnic Cleansing' in West Bank, Israel Advances 4,000 Settler Homes

Less than two days after Israel\u0026#039;s highest court upheld orders for what anti-apartheid campaigners called the \u0022ethnic cleansing\u0022 of eight Palestinian hamlets in the West Bank, Israeli authorities on Friday announced the advancement of nearly 4,000 new Jewish-only settlement homes in the illegally occupied territory.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is an indicator that Israel is violating international law with impunity and without accountability, and it shows that the international community is using double standards.\u0022\r\n\r\nFar-right Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked—who has advocated the genocidal extermination of Palestinians—tweeted that planning authorities would meet next week \u0022in preparation for the construction of about 4,000 housing units\u0022 in 20 Jewish settler colonies.\r\n\r\nHaaretz reports Israel\u0026#039;s Civil Administration said 2,536 homes are expected to be approved by Defense Minister Benny Gantz in a meeting scheduled for next Thursday, while plans for 1,452 additional housing units are expected to be advanced.\r\n\r\nIssa Amro, the Palestinian founder of the group Youth Against Settlements, told Al Jazeera that the expansion will bring \u0022more Israeli settler violence towards Palestinians in the West Bank\u0022 and more \u0022restrictions and apartheid policies\u0022 targeting his people.\r\n\r\n\u0022It is an indicator that Israel is violating international law with impunity and without accountability,\u0022 he added, \u0022and it shows that the international community is using double standards with Israel.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJosh Ruebner, national advocacy director of the U.S. Campaign to End the Israeli Occupation and founder of Jews for Peace in Palestine and Israel, tweeted, \u0022Just in time for #Nakba74, Israel will greenlight 2,536 new illegal settlement units on occupied Palestinian land on Thursday.\u0022\r\n\r\nRuebner was referring to the upcoming 74th anniversary of the Nakba, or \u0022catastrophe,\u0022 when more than 700,000 Palestinians were ethnically cleansed from their homeland by Jews establishing the modern state of Israel.\r\n\r\n\u0022What more accurate way,\u0022 he added, \u0022to show the ongoing nature of Zionism\u0026#039;s project to dispossess the Palestinian people of their land?\u0022\r\n\r\nShaked hailed the unlawful expansion of the settlements—which, like the occupation, are illegal under international law—as \u0022basic, welcomed, and obvious,\u0022 according to The Jerusalem Post.\r\n\r\nHowever, Mossi Raz, a lawmaker with the leftist party Meretz—a member of right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett\u0026#039;s fragile governing coalition—said the plan is \u0022immoral and harms the future of Israeli citizens,\u0022 The Times of Israel reports.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIf approved, the Israeli plan would be the most significant settlement expansion during U.S. President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s tenure. Like previous American administrations—with the notable exception of that of former President Donald Trump—Biden\u0026#039;s claims to oppose settlement expansion, a policy that imperils the so-called \u0022two-state solution\u0022 to Israel\u0026#039;s colonization and occupation of Palestine.\r\n\r\nHowever, U.S. military aid, currently $3.8 billion annually under a deal authorized in 2016 by then-President Barack Obama, continues to flow unconditionally to Israel regardless of its flagrant violations of international law.\r\n\r\nThe announcement of thousands of new settler homes a month before the American president is scheduled to travel to Israel is likely to anger the U.S. administration. It is also reminiscent of when the government of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved 1,600 new Jews-only housing units in East Jerusalem during a 2010 visit by then-Vice President Biden.\r\n\r\nBiden at the time condemned the move as \u0022precisely the kind of step that undermines the trust we need right now.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast October, Israel approved 3,000 new West Bank settler homes despite the Biden administration\u0026#039;s professed strong opposition.\r\n\r\nThe latest plans for Israeli settlement expansion follow a Wednesday verdict by Israel\u0026#039;s High Court of Justice upholding an order to expel as many as over 2,000 Palestinians from eight hamlets in the Masafer Yatta region of the southern West Bank to make way for an Israeli military firing and training zone.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMasafer Yatta residents have long endured attacks by both Israeli military forces and militant Israeli settlers. Last September, a mob of as many as 100 masked settlers invaded the village of Khirbat al-Mufkara, wounding 12 Palestinians including a three-year-old.\r\n\r\nInternational human rights organizations condemned the court\u0026#039;s ruling—which violates the Fourth Geneva Convention—with the Israeli group B\u0026#039;Tselem asserting that the justices \u0022once again fulfilled their role in Israel\u0026#039;s regime of Jewish supremacy and paved the way for the crime of forcible transfer to be committed.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReacting to the verdict, MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted: \u0022This is horrific, this is illegal, and this being funded by us, by U.S. taxpayers. Don\u0026#039;t look away.\u0022