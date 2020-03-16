Published on
by

'A Kind of Triumph of Spirit': Locked Down Italians Singing From Balconies Inspire Hope Across World

"This is why so many people through many centuries fall in love with Italy."

by
0 Comments
A young woman sings from the window in Italy, March 13, 2020. Some people in the country asked the public to stand on the balcony and sing or play something, to make people feel united in the quarantine.

A young woman sings from the window in Milan, Italy on March 13, 2020. Some people in the country asked the public to stand on the balcony and sing or play something, to make people feel united in the quarantine. (Photo: Mairo Cinquetti/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Italians under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak crisis have inspired people around the world by singing and creating music together from balconies despite not being able to leave their homes. 

A montage video showing Italians serenading one another in high rise apartment buildings and playing music together was "a kind of triumph of spirit," as one Italy-centric Twitter account put it on Friday. 

Videos have poured in from across Italy:

Similar displays took place in Lebanon:

And in Spain, people took to balconies to clap and sing together:

In January in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak is believed to have begun, residents chanted "jiāyóu," or "keep up the fight," for the city and its people. 

Spanish people under lockdown have also taken time every day to celebrate the efforts of health professionals in the country, as Chef José Andrés shared on social media:

The unprecedented nature and threat of the coronavirus outbreak has led to "social distancing," or a self-imposed quarantine, in most countries in the world in order to slow the rate of infection. But such radical changes to everyday life can come with consequences to one's mental health and immune system, as the University of Washington's Center for the Science of Social Connection director Jonathan Kanter and university PhD psychology student Adam Kuczynski noted on Monday in an article for The Conversation.

"In times of stress and illness, being deprived of social connection can create more stress and illness," Kanter and Kucynski wrote.

By reaching out to one another with song and music, Italians—and others around the world—are seeking out human connection. 

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news outlet. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World
,
Coronavirus, Italy