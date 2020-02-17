'Done Playing by the Rules,' 20 Sunrise Activists Arrested at Capitol Protest Demanding Lawmakers Back Green New Deal

Twenty teenagers were arrested Monday at the U.S. Capitol as they took part in a Sunrise Movement action demanding senators back the Green New Deal.

Those arrested, which included one 13-year-old, according to Sunrise, were part of larger climate action by more than 150 middle- and high-schoolers calling for the lawmakers to "step up or step aside."

"Instead of leaving our classrooms for our day off, we are bringing our classroom to the capitol because our government is failing to protect our generation, and we're terrified," said 17-year-old John Paul Mejia of Miami.

BREAKING: Middle and High school students are taking over the #CapitolBuilding because of our Senators’ failure to protect us. pic.twitter.com/itJuw8l3Nt — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) February 17, 2020

Video shared on the group's social media pages showed activists chanting "Which side are you on?" and holding "report cards" giving non-Green New Deal backers an F-. At least two participants took to the floor of lobby to give speeches about the importance of urgent climate action by lawmakers before police came and demanded they leave. A large group left and continued their protest outside Union Station while a smaller group remained and was ultimately escorted away by police.

BREAKING: 150+ middle & high school students w/@sunrisemvmt have taken over the capitol with a message for their Senators: step up or step aside.



It’s time for a #GreenNewDeal. pic.twitter.com/YR8DlbafbF — Evan Weber (@evanlweber) February 17, 2020 20 people, including 6 minors, were arrested today the the U.S. Capitol.



Our Senators’ have failed us, and it’s time that they either step up, or step aside.



We will not be silenced and will continue to fight until we win a #GreenNewDeal. pic.twitter.com/kbpiob3Hv7 — Sunrise Movement (@sunrisemvmt) February 17, 2020 SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Progressive independent media doesn’t exist without support from its readers. There’s no way around it. No ads. No billionaires. Just the people who believe in this mission and our work. If you believe the survival of independent media is vital to do the kind of watchdog journalism that a healthy democracy requires, please step forward with a donation to non-profit Common Dreams today:





Evan Weber, who heads political strategy for Sunrise, said that it was "Sad that this is what young people have to do to make our voices heard."

Scene from the Capitol this morning:



20 youth including 6 minors being handcuffed in “Emancipation Hall” demanding a #GreenNewDeal.



Sad that this is what young people have to do to make our voices heard. pic.twitter.com/taEljKUYoV — Evan Weber (@evanlweber) February 17, 2020

Don't expect the climate group to let up anytime soon. Among their upcoming agenda items are three consecutive days of "massive srikes" set to begin Earth Day, April 22.

"It's only going to get worse unless thousands take action and force those in power to listen to our generation."

—Selene Santiago-Lopez"We're done playing by the rules," declared 18-year-old Selene Santiago-Lopez of Wake Forest, N.C., who was among those arrested Monday, in a press statement. "Our entire lives, we've seen politicians failing our generation and our communities. People are dying, I'm terrified about what my future will look like, and it's only going to get worse unless thousands take action and force those in power to listen to our generation. That's exactly what we're going to do."

"Building up to Earth Day this year," she added, "you can expect to see what happened today, but bigger and bolder."

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who unveiled the Green New Deal legislation last year alongside Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), vocally supported the young climate activists and their Monday action.

"Young people deserve a future free from the climate crisis," Markey said on Twitter. "They deserve a Green New Deal that will protect our planet and create millions of union jobs. I stand with Sunrise Movement activists who took action today at the Capitol and will always fight for their future."