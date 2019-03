This is a breaking story and may be updated... Check back for possible additions...

Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday submitted the highly-anticipated report based on his nearly two-year investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between the Trump campaign or obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.

In response, the ACLU immediately called for the report to be made public.

According to the Associated Press:

The comprehensive report, still confidential, marks the end of Mueller's probe but sets the stage for big public fights to come. The next steps are up to Trump's attorney general, to Congress and, in all likelihood, federal courts. The Justice Department said Mueller delivered his final report to Attorney General William Barr and officially concluded his probe of Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates. The report will now be reviewed by Barr, who has said he will write his own account communicating Mueller's findings to Congress and the American public.

As NBC News notes, "It is not clear how soon, if at all, the public will see the details of Mueller's findings." Shortly after news of its submission, however, the ACLU demanded the report not be concealed from the voting public.

"Elected officials work for the people and we deserve to see government business conducted in daylight," said ACLU's national legal director David Cole. "The American people have a right to know if President Trump and his associates coordinated with Russia to interfere in our elections, the full extent of Russian efforts to affect our elections, and any attempts to interfere with Special Counsel Mueller's investigation. We urge the Department of Justice to release the report swiftly, once it has minimally redacted any information that is properly withheld."

If the DOJ decides not to make the Mueller report public, Cole added, "Congress should use its subpoena powers to make sure the truth sees the light of day."

In a letter sent to top members of the House and Senate Judiciary Committees just after 5 PM eastern, Barr confirmed that Mueller had "concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters" and that he would follow, possibly within hours or days, with additional information. "I am reviewing the report," Barr said in the letter, "and anticipate that I may be in a position to advise you of the special counsel's principal conclusions as soon as this weekend."

Read the full letter from Barr below: