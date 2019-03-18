Protest Condemns 'Horrible Politics of Division' as Fascist Jair Bolsonaro Arrives in US to Meet With Trump

As Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived in Washington, D.C. on Sunday ahead of a planned meeting with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, demonstrators rallied outside the White House to condemn the "horrible politics of division" deployed by both leaders to gain power and harm vulnerable communities.

The U.S. trip represents Bolsonaro's first bilateral meeting with another head of state since his inauguration in January, which followed a presidential campaign filled with fascistic threats and attacks on the LGBTQ community, women, and people of color.

Since taking office, Bolsonaro has moved quickly to curtail the rights of marginalized people, privatize Brazil's public services, and open the Amazon to business exploitation.

Protesters denounced this agenda on Sunday with signs reading, "Unite Against Hate" and, "Cut Down Business, Save the Amazon."

Protests against Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro outside the White House, ahead of his arrival in Washington later today. pic.twitter.com/w8zmuejWgF — Travis Waldron (@Travis_Waldron) March 17, 2019 Thanks to anti-fascist friends old and new for joining the protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro today in front of the White House. DC United Against Hate stands strong against dictators, here and abroad, now and forever!... pic.twitter.com/htj35HZ64S — ResistanceBEATS (@ResistBEATS) March 17, 2019

As France 24 reported, the Trump-Bolsonaro meeting—which is scheduled for Tuesday—will focus on strengthening military and economic ties between the U.S. and Brazil.

"During the visit, Brazil could seek the status of 'major non-NATO ally' (MNNA), which gives a country preferential access to the purchase of U.S. military equipment and technology, including free surplus material, expedited export processing, and prioritized cooperation on training," according to France 24.

In addition to trade and military talks, Trump and Bolsonaro will also reportedly discuss Venezuela, which shares a border with Brazil.

Both the Trump and Bolsonaro administrations have recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president and called for the overthrow of Venezuela's elected government.

U.S. national security adviser John Bolton, who has repeatedly threatened the Venezuelan government with warnings that "all options are on the table," hailed Bolsonaro's visit as a "historic opportunity."