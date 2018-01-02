'Literally Insane': Trump Takes Credit for Absence of Fatal Commercial Airline Crashes in 2017

Apparently unable to let a piece of good news go unclaimed as a direct result of his leadership, President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning took credit for the news that 2017 was reported as the safest year in the history of commercial air travel.

Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation. Good news - it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 2, 2018

On Monday, both the Dutch aviation consulting firm To7 and the independent Aviation Safety Network noted there were no commercial passenger jet fatalities in 2017, though deaths caused by accidents and various small aircraft crashes were reported.

According to the Aviation Safety Network, 2017 was "the safest year ever, both by the number of fatal accidents as well as in terms of fatalities."

But while Trump took personal credit for the historically low statistics, Adrian Young, senior aviation consultant for To70, told The Independent the figures are an anomaly not likely to sustain themselves and attributed the absence of deaths last year to luck more than policy, let alone the actions of one man. "It is unlikely that this historic low will be maintained," Young said. "In part, these very positive figures rest on good fortune. Nevertheless, the safety level that civil aviation has achieved is remarkable."

Reaction to Trump taking credit for more planes in 2017 not falling out of the sky and more people not dying as a result was met with incredulity online.

"OMG Give me a break. Are you seriously trying to take credit for that?" asked Twitter user Greg Shugar.

"He really is," another user responded. "Literally insane."

Pastor and activist Bishop Talbert Swan also expressed outrage, writing, "You know Trump is a sicko when he takes credit for no aviation deaths instead of crediting pilots, airlines, transportation safety & air traffic control! What an arrogant, self absorbed egomaniacal little twit!"

As many pointed out, the current administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Michael Huerta, is one of the few remaining leftovers from the Obama presidency.

FYI: The FAA Administrator (Michael Huerta) during all of 2017 was an Obama Administration holdover. #ThanksObama https://t.co/hgIT70juaL — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) January 2, 2018

At the Washington Post, Philip Bump points out a couple other serious problems with Trump's taking of credit in this case: