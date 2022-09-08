'A Disgrace': Ron Johnson Says He Opposes Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, facing a tough reelection contest in November, said during a recent meeting with constituents that he opposes a bill to codify same-sex marriage rights into federal law as the Senate Democratic leadership plans to hold a vote in the coming weeks, warning the protections are under threat from the Supreme Court\u0026#039;s conservative majority.\r\n\r\nSpeaking at a Common Sense Citizens of Washington County meeting last week, Johnson said his comment in July signaling that he saw \u0022no reason to oppose\u0022 the Respect for Marriage Act was issued just to get reporters to stop pressing him.\r\n\r\n\u0022I would not support it in its current state,\u0022 Johnson said at the meeting, according to audio obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and posted online Wednesday by the Heartland Signal.\r\n\r\nThe Wisconsin Republican went on to express his view that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas \u0022is probably right\u0022 that Obergefell v. Hodges—a landmark 2015 ruling that requires states to license same-sex marriages—was \u0022wrongly decided.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn his concurring opinion in the June decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, Thomas suggested the Supreme Court should revisit and potentially overturn Obergefell and other rulings, prompting Democrats to respond with legislation aimed at shielding same-sex marriage rights.\r\n\r\nJohnson\u0026#039;s remarks last week also included a swipe at Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), the first openly gay person to be elected to the U.S. Senate and the lawmaker leading efforts to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, which will need at least 10 Republican votes to get through the upper chamber.\r\n\r\nThe House passed the measure in July with the support of 47 Republicans.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m not happy with the Baldwins of the world who are just opening that wound and opening that debate,\u0022 Johnson complained Thursday.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Johnson\u0026#039;s Democratic challenger in the key battleground state, tweeted in response that the Republican incumbent is \u0022a disgrace and doesn\u0026#039;t believe in protecting our rights and freedoms.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022There you have it,\u0022 Barnes wrote. \u0022Ron Johnson says the 2015 same-sex marriage ruling was wrongly decided and that he won\u0026#039;t support the same-sex marriage bill... He\u0026#039;s unfit for public office.\u0022\r\n\r\nJohnson\u0026#039;s comments surfaced Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that \u0022a vote on marriage equality will happen on the Senate floor in the coming weeks\u0022 as a bipartisan group of lawmakers negotiates the bill\u0026#039;s final details.\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press reported that \u0022to win over more Senate Republicans, negotiators are planning to introduce amendments aimed at addressing concerns from some about \u0026#039;religious liberty\u0026#039;—the rights of religious institutions or religious business owners to oppose same-sex marriage, for example.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Supporters say such religious liberty is already enshrined in law, but new language would simply make that clear,\u0022 AP added. \u0022Another proposed tweak to the bill would make clear that a marriage is between two people, an effort to ward off some far-right criticism that the legislation could endorse polygamy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThere was initially some talk among Democrats of attaching the same-sex marriage bill to a must-pass spending measure, but that idea drew criticism from members of both parties and appears to be off the table.\r\n\r\nSpeaking to reporters on Wednesday, Baldwin expressed confidence that senators are \u0022darn close\u0022 to 60 votes for the legislation and said she wants a vote \u0022sooner rather than later.\u0022