Warren Demands Big Pharma End 'Corporate Price Gouging'

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a dozen of her colleagues in Congress took aim at Big Pharma on Tuesday over \u0022troubling price increases for brand-name drugs in January 2022.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers\u0026#039; letter to Stephen J. Ubl, president and CEO of the industry trade group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), highlights the findings of two new analyses and declares that \u0022Congress and the public deserve an explanation for how manufacturers have made these seemingly inexplicable pricing decisions.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarren (D-Mass.) tweeted Wednesday that the 13 lawmakers are demanding not only answers from the pharmaceutical industry but also an end to \u0022this corporate price gouging.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFindings from the first analysis, conducted by the University of Minnesota\u0026#039;s Stephen Schondelmeyer, include that during the first 25 days of this year, \u0022manufacturers increased prices for 72% of all formulations of the 100 top-selling drugs\u0022 and \u002226% of all brand-name drugs had price increases, compared to less than 3% of generic drugs.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the average increase for brand-name products was 5.1%, manufacturers made \u0022extraordinary\u0022 hikes of 10% or more for 118 drugs, with the highest exceeding 60%.\r\n\r\nAs the letter details:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe second analysis, provided at the request of my staff by the Johns Hopkins Drug Access and Affordability Initiative, reviewed price increases in January 2022 for the 20 drugs with the highest expenditures under the Medicare Part D program. Specifically, the researchers provided my staff with Wholesale Acquisition Costs—list prices—for each of these drugs at the end of January 2022 and compared those to list prices for the same drugs one month earlier.\r\n\r\nThese list prices—like the Average Wholesale Prices provided by Dr. Schondelmeyer—do not reflect discounts and rebates that some purchasers are able to obtain for these drugs. But as PhRMA has previously found, \u0022commercially insured patients pay undiscounted list prices for one in five brand prescriptions, accounting for half of out-of-pocket spending on brand Medicines.\u0022 An increase in baseline prices, even if they are partially offset by rebates, will still result in an increase in net costs for providers, taxpayers, and consumers, who often pay cost-sharing based on list prices.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe researchers found that in January, manufacturers rose prices for 16 of the top 20 Medicare Part D drugs, and for nearly half of them the price hike was at least 5%.\r\n\r\n\u0022The large, across-the-board price increases of popular, brand-name prescription drugs appear to be an example of pharmaceutical companies taking advantage of their abusive market power to expand already-large profits,\u0022 the letter states. \u0022And the coordinated and timely price increases ring of political opportunism.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe letter notes that \u0022extraordinary\u0022 price hikes of drugs \u0022also have the effect of driving up general inflation.\u0022 As Common Dreams reported Monday, new polling shows a majority of U.S. voters blame corporate profiteering for rising inflation and support a federal crackdown on major companies.\r\n\r\nResponding to the letter, PhRMA spokesperson Brian Newell told Newsweek that \u0022we have said repeatedly that we\u0026#039;re eager to work with lawmakers on lowering what patients have to pay for life-saving medicines but cherry-picking data and ignoring the larger problems that exist in our healthcare system won\u0026#039;t provide meaningful relief.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThough the House-approved Build Back Better Act included some drug pricing reforms, with the package stalled in the evenly split Senate, Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)—who both signed Warren\u0026#039;s letter—introduced a bill to cut drug prices. However, Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) last month blocked Sanders\u0026#039; effort to force a vote on the legislation.\r\n\r\nLess than a week after that setback, advocacy groups launched the \u0022Make Meds Affordable\u0022 campaign, which calls for President Joe Biden and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra to allow for the production of generics that would eliminate Big Pharma monopolies.\r\n\r\nWarren, who joined the launch, said that \u0022President Biden and Secretary Becerra can end this shameful price gouging by using their existing authorities to lower drug prices and crack down on the monopoly power of giant pharmaceutical companies—and they need to do it now.\u0022\r\n\r\nBiden, during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, signaled that he still hopes to cut drug prices—saying that insulin prices should be capped at $35 a month and Medicare should be allowed to \u0022negotiate the price of prescription drugs\u0022 with manufacturers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile applauding the remarks, some campaigners also reminded Biden that he \u0022doesn\u0026#039;t need to wait for Congress to take immediate action.\u0022 The president, Social Security Works tweeted Wednesday, \u0022can and must use his executive power to lower drug prices!\u0022