Published on
by

Banned From Israel, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib Hold Press Conference to 'Humanize' Palestinian Experience Under Occupation

"We cannot let Trump and Netanyahu succeed in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us."

by
0 Comments
Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar during a press conference Monday.

Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar during a press conference Monday. (Image: screenshot)

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib held a joint press conference Monday in response to being barred from visiting Israel and the Occupied Territories last week. 

Omar and Tlaib, the first two Muslim-American women in Congress, both support the non-violent Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) Movement.

They were ostensibly blocked from entering Israel for those views, but the real motivation on the part of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may have been the push from U.S. President Donald Trump who has leveled charges of anti-Semitism against Omar and Tlaib, to keep the pair out. 

Tlaib, who is of Palestinian descent, teared up while describing the occupation's toll on her family's mental and emotional health. 

"All I can do... as the granddaughter of a woman living in occupied territory," said Tlaib, "is to elevate her voice by exposing the truth."

In her remarks, Omar said that she appreciated solidarity from fellow Democrats who called for a moratorium on visiting Israel until both Tlaib and Omar could go to the country without restrictions. But, she said, lawmakers should go anyway to see the reality of the occupation.

"We cannot let Trump and Netanyahu succeed in hiding the cruel reality of the occupation from us," said Omar.

Omar and Tlaib were joined at the conference by other victims of the Israeli government's travel restrictions. 

"Netanyahu's decision to deny us entry might be unprecedented for members of Congress," said Omar, "but it is the policy of his government when it comes to Palestinians."

Watch the press conference:

Our work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

This is the world we live in. This is the world we cover.

Because of people like you, another world is possible. There are many battles to be won, but we will battle them together—all of us. Common Dreams is not your normal news site. We don't survive on clicks. We don't want advertising dollars. We want the world to be a better place. But we can't do it alone. It doesn't work that way. We need you. If you can help today—because every gift of every size matters—please do. Without Your Support We Won't Exist.

Please select a donation method:



Share This Article

Related Articles

More in:
World, U.S.
,
Israel, Palestine, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu