Following Trump Rally, Nurse Smashes 'Perhaps One of the Sickest Accusations Levied by This Deranged Dictator Yet'

The president reasserted the anti-choice lie at a Wisconsin rally.

President Donald Trump speaks to a crowd of supporters at a Make America Great Again rally on April 27, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

A registered nurse issued a gut-wrenching take-down of President Donald Trump's false claim over the weekend that women and doctors and conspiring to kill babies that are born alive.

She called it "perhaps one of the sickest accusations levied by this deranged dictator yet."

Speaking Saturday at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump said

Your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin, shockingly, stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive. The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.

It's "a lie he's been touting for a while," as Peter Wade wrote for Rolling Stone.

A report from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, as the Associated Press reported, had no data about any failed abortion that resulted in a live birth.

"National statistics show it rarely happens," added AP.

Julia Pulver, founding director of the progressive group Women Organize Michigan, responded to the president's false assertion with details about her experiences as a NICU nurse. Her Twitter thread has now gone viral, with over 49,000 retweets as of this writing.

Pulver told news outlet Michigan Advance that she had "specific authority" to debunk Trump's lie in this case.

"I felt the need to continue to support those parents who turned to me in their worst moments, and continue to champion their little warriors," she said, "by making sure everyone unequivocally knew what really happens when babies pass away in hospitals."

