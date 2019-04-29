Following Trump Rally, Nurse Smashes 'Perhaps One of the Sickest Accusations Levied by This Deranged Dictator Yet'

A registered nurse issued a gut-wrenching take-down of President Donald Trump's false claim over the weekend that women and doctors and conspiring to kill babies that are born alive.

She called it "perhaps one of the sickest accusations levied by this deranged dictator yet."

Speaking Saturday at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Trump said

Your Democrat governor here in Wisconsin, shockingly, stated that he will veto legislation that protects Wisconsin babies born alive. The baby is born, the mother meets with the doctor, they take care of the baby, they wrap the baby beautifully, and then the doctor and the mother determine whether or not they will execute the baby.

It's "a lie he's been touting for a while," as Peter Wade wrote for Rolling Stone.

A report from Wisconsin's Department of Health Services, as the Associated Press reported, had no data about any failed abortion that resulted in a live birth.

"National statistics show it rarely happens," added AP.

Julia Pulver, founding director of the progressive group Women Organize Michigan, responded to the president's false assertion with details about her experiences as a NICU nurse. Her Twitter thread has now gone viral, with over 49,000 retweets as of this writing.

And parents of babies who, after they were born, and wouldn’t have their moms body keeping them alive, would die rather quickly. As these small bodies were failing, it was our job to be there with the parents at every step, give them support, and do our best to make some .../2 — Julia Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) April 28, 2019 We placed the babies skin to skin with mom and placed a blanket over them both. We lowered the lights and quieted the room. We had as much or as little family and the parents wanted in the room. We sang songs, we prayed, we hugged, we swayed... and we all cried. 4/ — Julia Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) April 28, 2019 We put a lock of hair into a ribbon. We measured the babies length and marked it on a tape measure. We made special tiny white gowns and hats for our angels. We created a memory box for these families who were losing their child that day. 6/ — Julia Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) April 28, 2019 NO ONE ever, in any hospital, nor any mother who has just given birth, is conspiring with a doctor on whether or not to commit infanticide. This is perhaps one of the sickest accusations levied by this deranged dictator yet. Don’t believe a word he says about anything important// — Julia Pulver, RN (@VotePulver) April 28, 2019

Pulver told news outlet Michigan Advance that she had "specific authority" to debunk Trump's lie in this case.

"I felt the need to continue to support those parents who turned to me in their worst moments, and continue to champion their little warriors," she said, "by making sure everyone unequivocally knew what really happens when babies pass away in hospitals."