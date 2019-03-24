FULL TEXT: Read Attorney General Barr's Summary of the Mueller Report

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Sunday afternoon sent congressional lawmakers a 4-page letter offering a summary of his initial review of the report submitted to the Justice Department by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday.

The initial headlines on the contents of the summary highlighted that Mueller's probe found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections, but that the Special Counsel's report "stops short" of exonerating President Donald Trump from allegations of obstruction of justice or other possible misdeeds.

According to Barr's letter, the Mueller report put it this way: "While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

In a statement from the White House, the administration characterized the Mueller report as offering "complete exoneration" of the president.

The letter was sent to the chairs and ranking members of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees: Sen Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

Read the full 4-page letter below: