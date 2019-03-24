Published on
FULL TEXT: Read Attorney General Barr's Summary of the Mueller Report

"While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

Special Counsel Robert Mueller walks after attending church on March 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. Mueller delivered his report on alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election to Attorney General William Barr on Friday, and on Sunday Barr released his initial summary of the Special Counsel's findings in the form of a four-page letter sent to congressional lawmakers. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Sunday afternoon sent congressional lawmakers a 4-page letter offering a summary of his initial review of the report submitted to the Justice Department by Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Friday.

The initial headlines on the contents of the summary highlighted that Mueller's probe found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 elections, but that the Special Counsel's report "stops short" of exonerating President Donald Trump from allegations of obstruction of justice or other possible misdeeds.

According to Barr's letter, the Mueller report put it this way: "While this report does not conclude that the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him."

In a statement from the White House, the administration characterized the Mueller report as offering "complete exoneration" of the president.

The letter was sent to the chairs and ranking members of both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees: Sen Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.).

Read the full 4-page letter below:

