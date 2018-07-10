All the President's Men—and No Women With Wombs—Going to Bat for Anti-Choice Brett Kavanaugh

Scanning an official list of White House-vetted endorsements and congratulatory statements issued in the wake of President Donald Trump's nomination of right-wing and anti-choice jurist Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night, observers noticed an interesting pattern: all the people quoted have penises, but not a single one has a vagina or womb.

As ThinkProgress' Addy Baird pointed out, while confirmation of Kavanaugh could be the decisive factor in overturning the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, the Trump administration thought it not pertinent or necessary to find even one prominent women or female lawmaker voicing support for the president's choice.

"It was a glaring oversight," Baird wrote, "considering the president's campaign pledge to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who might overturn rulings affecting both women's health and the health of anyone seeking an abortion or reproductive care."

To illustrate the point, Baird's colleague Judd Legum tweeted:

26. Man

27. Man

28. Man

29. Man

30. Man

31. Man

32. Man

33. Man

34. Manhttps://t.co/6WZ12JyvtR — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 10, 2018

Meanwhile, millions of women—who have vaginas and voices—have declared their profound opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination and declared they will do everything in their power to oppose his confirmation.