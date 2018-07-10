Published on
All the President's Men—and No Women With Wombs—Going to Bat for Anti-Choice Brett Kavanaugh

"We don't have to tell you how screwed up this is."

(L-R-L) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Judge Brett Kavanaugh, and Vice President Mike Pence pose for photographs before a meeting in McConnell's office in the U.S. Capitol July 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh to succeed retiring Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/Mirrored)

Scanning an official list of White House-vetted endorsements and congratulatory statements issued in the wake of President Donald Trump's nomination of right-wing and anti-choice jurist Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night, observers noticed an interesting pattern: all the people quoted have penises, but not a single one has a vagina or womb.

As ThinkProgress' Addy Baird pointed out, while confirmation of Kavanaugh could be the decisive factor in overturning the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, the Trump administration thought it not pertinent or necessary to find even one prominent women or female lawmaker voicing support for the president's choice.

"It was a glaring oversight," Baird wrote, "considering the president's campaign pledge to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who might overturn rulings affecting both women's health and the health of anyone seeking an abortion or reproductive care."

To illustrate the point, Baird's colleague Judd Legum tweeted:

Meanwhile, millions of women—who have vaginas and voices—have declared their profound opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination and declared they will do everything in their power to oppose his confirmation.

