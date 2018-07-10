All the President's Men—and No Women With Wombs—Going to Bat for Anti-Choice Brett Kavanaugh

Scanning an official list of White House-vetted endorsements and congratulatory statements issued in the wake of President Donald Trump's nomination of right-wing and anti-choice jurist Brett Kavanaugh for the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night, observers noticed an interesting pattern: all the people quoted have penises, but not a single one has a vagina or womb.
As ThinkProgress' Addy Baird pointed out, while confirmation of Kavanaugh could be the decisive factor in overturning the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, the Trump administration thought it not pertinent or necessary to find even one prominent women or female lawmaker voicing support for the president's choice.
"It was a glaring oversight," Baird wrote, "considering the president's campaign pledge to appoint justices to the Supreme Court who might overturn rulings affecting both women's health and the health of anyone seeking an abortion or reproductive care."
To illustrate the point, Baird's colleague Judd Legum tweeted:
26. Man
27. Man
28. Man
29. Man
30. Man
31. Man
32. Man
33. Man
34. Manhttps://t.co/6WZ12JyvtR
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 10, 2018
Meanwhile, millions of women—who have vaginas and voices—have declared their profound opposition to Kavanaugh's nomination and declared they will do everything in their power to oppose his confirmation.
#RoeVWade wasn’t the beginning of abortions in America. It was the end of women dying from abortions in America.
Putting Brett Kavanaugh on the bench would threaten to bring women back dark days and back alleys. That’s #WhatsAtStake. We must #StopKavanaugh
— Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) July 10, 2018
Last night, the White House sent reporters testimonials from Congress in support of Brett Kavanaugh.
All 34 are men.
None of the endorsees are people of color.
None of the endorsees are LGBTQ.
We don’t have to tell you how screwed up this is.#SaveSCOTUS #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/nh2iRXsOkz
— PFAW (@peoplefor) July 10, 2018
If you are a young woman in America, pay attention to Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination. What’s at stake is a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body and her future.
This will forever change your life. Pay attention.
— Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) July 10, 2018
Politicians and judges shouldn’t be making decisions about our bodies. Why? Because our bodies are our own. Period.
Agree? Add your name: https://t.co/iOCdRN1Hyv #WeAreUnstoppable #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/sMi6M1W4DA
— Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) July 10, 2018
