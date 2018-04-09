Vowing 'Major Decisions' Within 24 to 48 Hours, Trump Says 'Nothing Off the Table' for Syria

During a cabinet meeting on Monday following his promise to impose a "heavy price" on the Syrian government after it was accused of launching a chemical attack this weekend, President Donald Trump declared that no options—including military action—are "off the table" when it comes to a possible U.S. response.

Asked by a reporter if increased military involvement in Syria is being considered, Trump said, "Nothing's off the table."

Watch:

Pres. Trump: "Nothing's off the table" in response to suspected Syria chemical attack, including U.S. military actions. https://t.co/RQ6BfFqz9w pic.twitter.com/3E9x9mUPcx — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 9, 2018

With new national security adviser and warmonger John Bolton looming in the background, Trump also informed the press that, despite not knowing who exactly is responsible for the attack, "major decisions" on possible U.S. military retaliation will be made in the next 24 to 48 hours. Trump is scheduled to meet with generals Monday evening.

"You don't see things like that, as bad as the news is around the world," Trump claimed. "If it's the Russians, if it's Syria, if it's Iran, if it's all of them together, we'll figure it out."

As Common Dreams reported, Iran and Russia have both warned that the horrifying images and reported casualties from the chemical attack could be used as a pretext for U.S. and others to escalate their military operations in Syria.

Watch Trump's remarks: